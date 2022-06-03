Fenty Beauty Africa: Are the products worth the hype?

Kaunda Selisho

For years, South African beauty and skincare lovers (myself included) have been begging for Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin products to be sold on the continent, and the call has finally been answered.



The launch was marked by a smooth rollout, with events and marketing activations in eight countries on the continent – among them; South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Ghana and Nigeria.

Interest in the brand was palpable with influencers and celebrities alike clamouring to be included in the festivities and get their hands on the products now available at Edgars Beauty and Arc stores.



But are the products worth the hype?

Rihanna is bringing Fenty Beauty to Africa | Picture: Instagram

After a week of walking around wearing variations of the “Fenty Face,” I would say the products are worth giving a try.

Where most consumers might struggle is when it comes to the feeling that goes along with parting with so much money for products that the average consumer often pays about 20 – 40% less for.

I would know, I stood in Edgars Beauty doing a cost-benefit analysis on a R600 setting powder, when the one I ordinarily use doesn’t retail for more than R200.

This cost-benefit analysis prefaced my conversation with two other shoppers who had come in for some lipsticks and left empty-handed because they could not bear to part with R245 for lipstick (which is actually not a bad price).

They were put off by the size of the lipstick, which was designed to go inside a refillable case. I.e.: You keep the case and just switch out the tubes and colours inside.

If you also find yourself unable to go on a shopping spree, here are some products you can check out from Fenty Beauty.

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r soft matte long-wear foundation – from R660

This is the brand’s signature product so this would be a good place to start.

I will admit that finding my shade was a daunting process because two shades worked for me, one lighter, one darker, so I returned to Edgars with a bare face and applied them both.

I gave them time to dry while I browsed through the other shades and ended up going with the golden shade.

Upon applying it at home, some panic set in because it looked like it didn’t match, but after blending the foundation and letting it dry, it looked like a perfect match.

Two notes; apply sparingly as a little goes a long way, and bear in mind that some shades get darker as they oxidise.

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb – from R370

This is one of the most hyped products in the range and it fares well with ordinary wear. It understandably will rub off if you wear a face mask for a long time, so save your applications.

It can be worn on its own or paired with other lip products.

Fenty Beauty Full Frontal Mascara in shade “Cuz I’m Black” – from R485

As a basic mascara, it works well.

I have full, long lashes so I did not need more than one application, but the formula seems like it works well when layered. It won’t clump and leave your lashes looking messy.

Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush – from R445

As someone with oily skin, I am apprehensive about cream blushes but the Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush didn’t leave me looking like a freshly fried vetkoek, so it gets a thumbs up.

Fenty Beauty Freestyle Killawatt highlighter – from R770

One product, multiple uses? Yes please! If you’re a fan of some glow, this product is for you.

Why I like it is how it looks when applied and blended. Some highlighters leave a more solid shape when applied to certain points on the face, whereas the Fenty formula creates more of a subtle “cloud” of glow.

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Setting Powder – from R690

After application, it does give off a blurring effect, which I love and I wore my Fenty face to a lunch date, a movie screening, and a night in the club.

I did end up shiny at the end of the club night but that’s just down to the strength of my face’s sebum production capabilities.