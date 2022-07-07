Daily hacks: How to dry your hair without a hair dryer during load shedding

Lerato Maimela

With the hectic load shedding schedules that take place on a daily basis, you may find that it has become harder to do your usual everyday task.

A simple task of washing and drying your hair has now become impossible.

Here are some guided tips on how to follow through with washing and drying your hair, even when load shedding hits.

Condition your hair and remove any excess water

During your hair wash days, always remember to wash your hair with shampoo and finish off with conditioner. Conditioner does not only soften and protect your hair, but it also repels water and helps dry your hair.

Once you are done washing and conditioning your hair, you need to use your hands to squeeze out and ring any excess water that might still be in your hair.

Shampooing and conditioning hair. Picture: iStock

ALSO READ: Daily hacks: How to use rice to combat ageing and get strong, glossy hair

Shake your hair out and dry with a towel

Once you have wringed all of the excess water from your hair, shake your hair out and loosen it to give easy access to your roots, before going in with a towel to further absorb the water that is still in your hair.

Since you can’t use your hair dryer for a faster drying method, your are going to dry your hair with a towel in sections to ensure that all of your hair receives the same amount of attention when it comes to absorbing any excess water from your hair.

You should also focus on drying your roots, because your ends will always dry faster.

Drying hair with a towel to get rid of any excess water. Picture: iStock

Comb your hair with a wide tooth comb

You should never use a brush to detangle wet hair. Instead, make use of a wide tooth comb as this will ensure that you do not frizz your hair or damage it while combing it.

When combing your hair, make sure to start from the bottom and work your way up.

Using a wide tooth comb to brush wet hair. Picture: iStock

Let the air do its thing

Since using a hair dryer is totally out of the question, leaving your hair out to naturally air dry is your next best option.

Once you’ve made use of a towel and wide tooth comb to rid your hair of any excess water, simply leave your hair out and let the air do it’s thing!