Rozanne McKenzie’s skincare tips for transitioning from your 20s to your 30s

Over the years, television and radio personality Rozanne McKenzie has put her skin through a lot. As a media personality, using makeup has become a part of her everyday job. Skincare is important to McKenzie who has to do whatever it takes to ensure her skin remains at its best.

During winter, the importance of looking after one’s skin is even more important.

The Jacaranda FM radio presenter, who is on air every weekday from noon to 4pm, understands the importance of giving her skin some extra tender loving care during winter and shares some tips on how she rejuvenates her skin.

“I am not a skincare expert or an aesthetician,” she says. “But these simple tips work to keep my skin healthy. I also don’t have any skin conditions.”

Don’t underestimate the power of water

The most important skincare tip for me is to keep my skin hydrated, and I do this by drinking water. I drink 2½ to three litres of water every day.

Waterworks from the inside out and if your body is dehydrated, your skin looks and feels dehydrated, too.

Moisturiser for ageing skin. Image: iStock

Before even thinking of starting to find the right products for your skin, make sure you’re getting enough water. That is difficult enough in summer for many people, but the cold winter weather makes it harder.

Winter is exactly when my skin needs the most moisture, so drink room temperature water or keep a bottle with you and keep an eye on the level, so you know exactly how much you still need to drink.

Sunscreen makes a massive difference

Wearing sunscreen daily is important, even when the weather isn’t great or when you think you’ll be indoors all day. I used to get dark marks and pigmentation, and sun damage can make that even worse.

A moisturiser with a high SPF (sun protection factor) is a good idea – even during winter. By using this, you’re killing two birds with one stone and have protection from the sun without still having to put sunscreen over your moisturiser.

Understand what your skin needs from a product

It’s important to find a range of products that is compatible with the specific needs of your skin.

Remember, our skin changes all the time, especially with age, so you may need totally different products in your 30s than you did in your 20s.

Personally, I am big fan of the Kiehl’s Clearly Corrective range.

Television and radio personality Rozanne McKenzie | Picture: Supplied

This range is specifically formulated to work on dark marks and pigmentation and I have had great results in the years I’ve been using it.

In winter, my skin gets quite dull, so I’ve started using a Daily Retinol Serum from Kiehl’s as well.

You don’t have to spend a lot of money on skincare products, but you do have to be consistent with how you look after your skin.

Spoil yourself with a treatment every once in a while

I have been lucky enough to work with the team at DoPro Healthcare to indulge in a few treatments for my skin. I have recently done Secret RF, which is radio frequency micro-needling on my face.

I have also done some laser genesis. These treatments stimulate the production of collagen, resurface areas that need it and reduce the appearance of scars.

The most important thing, I think, with any kind of aesthetics treatment is to find reputable practitioners.

Never go to bed with your makeup on – ever

Make sure you never go to bed with makeup on. No one is perfect, but this is something I swear by.

Makeup can dry your skin out overnight and when I’ve slept with my makeup on in the past, I’ve always had a breakout soon after. I learned my lesson and now take my makeup off before bed, no matter what.

