Winter skin: How to prep your skin for the cold weather

When we think of winter skin, we often think of dry skin. And while the colder weather certainly presents some skin care challenges, dry, dehydrated or flaky skin isn’t inevitable.

Caring for your skin during winter typically requires a few extra steps and a few extra products, but with the right regime and simple lifestyle changes you can enjoy moisturised, healthy and glowing skin all season long.

This winter, we’ve seen a return to basics with the major revival of the natural skin trend, with great skincare and prep regimes taking preference over full coverage foundation. Here’s how to prep your winter skin and keep it at its best when going for that natural look.

1. Exfoliate regularly

Our skin is more prone to dryness in winter and a build-up of dead skin cells on the surface of the skin can leave it looking dull and lackluster, not to mention increase the likelihood of developing clogged pores and breakouts.

During winter, you may need to exfoliate more regularly to ensure dry and dead skin cells are removed and the skin is kept smooth and radiant. Depending on your skin, you may need to do this twice a week to every second day.

If you prefer a physical scrub, try Creightons Pink Grapefruit Face Scrub (R69.95). It gently exfoliates and unclogs pores to help promote a brighter, more radiant complexion.

If you prefer a chemical or enzymatic exfoliator, try NIP+FAB Glycolic Fix Daily Cleansing Pads (R379.95). These radiance-boosting pads are soaked in exfoliating glycolic acid (2.8%) to retexture and resurface skin. Added witch hazel helps to tone and hyaluronic acid and soothing blue daisy helps to reveal brighter, smoother looking skin.

And if you prefer to keep things simple, using a face cloth, bath glove or loofah on a regular basis is sufficient.

2. Introduce vitamin C

Vitamin C is a multi-tasking skincare ingredient that can be applied to the skin all year round, but its glow-inducing properties make it particularly suitable for winter when it’s common to struggle with a dull complexion.

Not only is it packed with antioxidants that have a protective and anti-ageing effect on the skin, but it also helps minimize pigmentation and increases the skin’s radiance.

Because it is an active ingredient, it’s best to introduce it to your regime gradually, starting with a couple of times per week, and working your way up to every day.

Essential oils beneficial for your skin and health. Picture: iStock

NIP+FAB’s Vitamin C Fix range offers the powerful benefit of vitamin C in gentle formulations. NIP+FAB Vitamin C Fix Cleanser (R250.00) helps to protect skin from everyday environmental pollutants whilst revealing clearer brighter skin.

You can pair it with NIP+FAB Vitamin C Fix Serum (R295.00), which contains a powerhouse of antioxidants to leave skin brightened and refreshed.

You can even introduce vitamin C in the form of an exfoliator like NIP+FAB Vitamin C Fix Scrub (R250.00) which is an energising and illuminating exfoliating scrub infused with vitamin C, coffee seed extract and coconut oil to effectively cleanse, nourish and renew the skin.

3. Up your hydration

When temperatures drop, so does the humidity, meaning there is less moisture in the air.

To compensate for this, the air draws moisture from anywhere it can – including your skin! This is why our skin tends to get drier, and sometimes even flaky, during winter leading to that dreaded winter skin. R

eplenish lost moisture by applying serums and moisturisers rich in hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, glycerin and essential fatty acids.

The Creightons H2o Boost skincare range makes use of ultra-hydrating hyaluronic acid to boost the skin’s moisture levels. Creightons H2o Boost Face Serum (R179.95) instantly boosts hydration levels and is enriched with powerful actives to smooth and renew dehydrated skin.

You can follow that up with Creightons H2o Boost Day Gel (R169.95) in the morning (a light moisturiser containing hyaluronic acid to leave skin intensely moisturised and hydrated for 24 hours) and Creightons H2o Boost Overnight Mask (R169.95) at night (a nourishing cream with hyaluronic acid which works overnight to improve the skin’s elasticity and intensely hydrate).

4. Don’t forget SPF

Picture: iStock

We associate sunscreen with summer, but the truth is that we need to apply SPF every day – even in the heart of winter!

The sun’s harsh UV rays never take a holiday, and they can penetrate clouds even on overcast days. Choose a broad spectrum sunscreen that protects your winter skin against both UVA (the rays that cause premature ageing) and UVB (the rays that cause sunburn).

Piz Buin Sun Protection Allergy Face Cream SPF50 (R190.00) comes highly recommended.

And don’t forget your lips!

Avoid dry, cracked winter lips while protecting them from UV rays with Piz Buin’s In Sun Lipstick SPF30 (R54.95). Developed with advanced sun filter technologies for photostable, broad spectrum UVA and UVB protection, this creamy lip balm glides across the lips to deliver non-greasy, translucent coverage alongside intensive moisturisation from extracts of aloe vera and vitamin E.

5. Prime your canvas

If you wear foundation, a good quality primer is absolutely essential.

Not only does it ensure smoother, more even application, but it also makes foundation last longer on the skin. Plus, many primers also contain skin-loving ingredients, adding an extra boost to your regime.

However, if you don’t wear foundation, or you’re keeping your skin natural this winter, your skin can still benefit from a primer. Primers are fantastic for that “I’m not wearing any makeup” makeup look as they offer a smooth complexion and neutralise redness from blemishes or irritation.

Boost your skin with the ultimate vitamin-packed primer water from wet n wild: the newly-launched limited edition wet n wild Take Your Vitamins Super Nutrient Face Mist (R199.95).

Blended with skin-loving ingredients, this primer water acts as the perfect prep for any skincare routine, while helping to hydrate, firm, and brighten the skin. Simply spray it on and enjoy the rejuvenating effects of this ultra-fine mist.

If you’re after a much-needed glow, then the new limited edition wet n wild PrimeFocus Brightening Primer Serum (R219.95) is for you.

6. Keep your makeup natural

If you love the “no makeup” makeup look but can’t bear the thought of leaving the house without a smidgen of foundation or powder, then the key is keeping your makeup application light.

Choose a dewy or light formula and invest in a makeup brush that’ll allow you to apply the product lightly instead of piling it on.

The new Real Techniques Everything Face Brush (R320.00) is suitable for use with both powders and liquids, and boasts an oversized head and fluffy bristles that provide light to medium coverage.

It solves uneven skin tone by allowing you to build your base, resulting in smooth, even makeup application.

