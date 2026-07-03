Should you wait between applying skincare products? Dermatologists explain the right order

Wondering whether you should wait between applying moisturiser, sunscreen and makeup? South African dermatologists say timing matters more than many people realise.

If you’ve ever wondered whether you should pause between applying your skincare products in the morning, the answer is yes – but not for as long as social media might have you believe.

According to South African dermatologists, allowing each skincare product a short moment to settle before applying the next can help prevent products from mixing together and ensure sunscreen performs as intended.

The advice emerged during a recent skincare panel hosted as part of Dermopal’s “Made for Melanin. Made for You.” campaign, which aims to educate South Africans about caring for skin of colour.

For The Citizen, I asked a panel – made up of Dr Leslie Nteta, Nokubonga ‘Knox’ Thusi, Dr Pholile Mpofu and Dr Desaray Naidu – whether you should wait between applying products such as serums, moisturiser, sunscreen and makeup, and if so, for how long?

Why waiting between skincare products matters

A panel made up of (R-L) Dr Leslie Nteta, Nokubonga ‘Knox’ Thusi, Dr Pholile Mpofu and Dr Desaray Naidu at Dermopal’s “Made for Melanin. Made for You” event. Picture: Supplied

Dermatologist Dr Leslie Nteta explained that while lengthy waiting periods are unnecessary, giving each layer a little time to settle is beneficial.

“I would say a minute is better than a 30-minute period. I wouldn’t say it’s that long, but just to slowly realise your next step. So, I’d say about a minute would be good.”

That advice becomes particularly important when sunscreen is involved.

Responding to a question about applying foundation after sunscreen, Dr Mpofu said applying makeup immediately can interfere with the sunscreen layer.

“If you apply them to a substance, wait a few minutes for it to settle, then apply makeup. Some of the minerals in makeup act as physical shades… But don’t apply it immediately… because then you are diluting the substance.”

In other words, allowing sunscreen to settle before applying foundation or other complexion products helps avoid disturbing the protective film it forms on the skin.

Dr Pholile Mpofu. Picture: Supplied

What should your morning skincare routine look like?

The experts on the panel stressed that an effective skincare routine doesn’t need to be complicated.

For most people, the essentials remain:

Cleanse your skin.

Apply moisturiser.

Finish with sunscreen.

Allow each product around a minute to settle before moving to the next.

Apply makeup after the sunscreen has had a chance to set.

Consistency, they said, is far more important than having an elaborate routine.

During the discussion, the panel repeatedly emphasised that cleansing, moisturising and daily sun protection should become everyday habits rather than occasional steps.

Sunscreen is the step you shouldn’t skip

Nokubonga ‘Knox’ Thusi. Picture: Supplied

The conversation also highlighted that sunscreen is often overlooked, particularly by people with darker skin tones.

According to Nteta, daily sun protection is about much more than preventing sunburn.

“Many people still associate sunscreen only with preventing sunburn. But for skin of colour, daily photoprotection is also deeply connected to pigmentation management, maintaining an even complexion and protecting long-term skin health,” he said in a media statement.

The campaign notes that while melanin offers some natural protection, skin of colour remains vulnerable to pigmentation, inflammation, photo-ageing and long-term UV damage, making daily sunscreen an essential part of any skincare routine.