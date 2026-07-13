Mommy Club star Nozipho Ntshangase reveals she had a mini-face lift

Reality TV star confirms surgery after weeks of social media speculation online.

Nozipho Ntshangase has finally revealed the procedure behind the cryptic Instagram posts that had followers guessing for weeks.

The Mommy Club cast member confirmed that she recently underwent Professor Chrysis Sofianos’ signature Hybrid Mini deep plane facelift. This adds another chapter to her ongoing mommy makeover journey.

Her announcement comes almost 10 months after a breast lift. It is also nearly a year after undergoing liposuction and a tummy tuck.

Personal journey of self-confidence

Ntshangase has become known for speaking candidly about motherhood, family dynamics and mental health on her Life Lately podcast and on the Mommy Club reality show.

Cracks in her marriage were also revealed on these platforms, as well as a video that was released on social media showing an argument with her now ex-husband in their shared home.

She has since moved on and said she’s divorced. The new move comes with consistently advocating for self-love and confidence. She often shares the realities behind the cosmetic procedures she chooses.

Unlike many public figures who keep aesthetic work private, she has documented her experiences. She hopes to help other women make informed decisions.

Her latest reveal follows a series of teasing posts. These include: “When my brilliant surgeon and I meet up… it’s never over coffee”, and “Can you guess what surgery I’m having this time?”

Why this facelift stands out

According to Professor Sofianos, not all mini facelifts are created equal.

What is a mini facelift?

The immediate assumption is every mini facelift is simply a smaller version of a traditional facelift.

“In reality, techniques differ enormously between surgeons. Some procedures tighten only the skin, while others reposition the deeper supporting tissues responsible for facial ageing,” he shares

This all depends on the patient’s end goal.

His particular hybrid mini deep plane facelift focuses on lifting and repositioning the deeper connective tissues of the face. This is done rather than simply tightening the skin.

The procedure is intended for patients with early to moderate facial ageing who want a refreshed appearance. This can be done without undergoing a full face and neck lift.

Although the incision is smaller than that used for a full deep plane face and neck lift, the operation still addresses the deeper facial support structures. This happens rather than simply tightening the skin,” he says.

A measured approach to cosmetic surgery

Professor Sofianos noted that the decision to perform the procedure was based on Ntshangase’s anatomy rather than her age.

Factors such as tissue descent, skin quality, ligament laxity and neck ageing were evaluated during consultations. This happened before the surgery was approved.

He also praised her careful approach to cosmetic enhancement, emphasising the importance of allowing adequate recovery time between procedures.

“By taking things slowly, consulting with us before each procedure, and allowing adequate recovery between operations, Nozipho has demonstrated a measured approach to aesthetic surgery,” he says

Social media reacted with fans anticipating the soon-to-be-revealed new face.