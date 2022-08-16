Trend alert: Give your outfit a ‘cool girl’ twist with some cowboy boots

Kaunda Selisho

More often than not, boots are considered the go-to shoe for the colder months, but one boot, in particular, has been a summer staple for the coolest fashionistas. A recent article on The Zoe Report took a deep dive into the history of cowboy boots in an effort to discover just why cool girls love this style of shoe.

Rooted in a history stemming from the American South, cowboy boots were invented in 1875 for hardworking men who spent their days either riding horses or doing hard labour.

Unlike most fashion staples, the cowboy boot, especially as a trend worn by young women, can’t be traced back to a particular era as it-girls have worn the shoe in cool and trendy ways for decades.



While The Zoe Report points to particular fashion moments when stars like Selena Gomez and Rihanna wore the shoe in public, there isn’t a definitive moment where the boot has either gone out of style or been an entirely obvious trend.

A woman wearing a slip dress paired with a cowboy hat and bespoke Miron Crosby boots. Picture: Instagram

It has always just been there and as such, it remains a cool girl fashion staple even today.

Beloved fashion brands have also paid homage to the trend over the decades with various designs if cowboy boots adorning the legs of models in runway shows for brands like Calvin Klein, Celine, Givenchy and Ralph Lauren.

Traditionally, cowboy boots have always been paired with jeans, however, cool girls have always found ways to reinvent the aesthetic, often pairing it with short denim skirts, short denim shorts (affectionately referred to as Daisy Dukes) and even slip dresses.

Perhaps these boots are such a staple because there seems to be no wrong or right way to wear them, just your way.

Where to buy cowboy boots in South Africa

Zando from R599 (R359 on sale at the time of writing)

Cowboy boots from Zando | Picture: Screenshot

Freestyle from R2 150

Trail Saddles from R3 250

Cowboy boots from Trailsaddles | Picture: Screenshot

Bronx via Takealot from R899

Facebook marketplace from R250

Cowboy boots from Facebook marketplace | Picture: Screenshot

Mr Price from R199

