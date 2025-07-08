Fur, football and forfeits: MaMkhize lives it up as netizens link her to the Mkhwanazi saga

From fur coats courtside at an NBA game to glamorous game reserve getaways, flamboyant businesswoman Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize remains silent amid the Mkhwanazi saga.

While luxury cars linked to her name are being auctioned off by the South African Revenue Service (Sars) and her once-prized football club, Royal AM, slips from her grasp, Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize continues to live life in unapologetic opulence.

From fur coats courtside at an NBA game to glam game-reserve getaways, the flamboyant businesswoman remains silent, despite growing scrutiny and public questions around her ties to figures named in a weekend briefing by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

A queen without a club

Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize. Picture: X

The fall of Royal AM, once a rising force in South African football owned by MaMkhize, has sent shockwaves through the PSL.

The team’s status has reportedly been revoked due to failure to meet financial obligations, while several sources confirm that Sars is now auctioning off luxury cars linked to her name.

Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize. Picture: Instagram

But the Kwa MamKhize reality star and business mogul hasn’t said a word.

Instead, she’s been posting, living the soft life, sipping sundowners with friends, posing in designer looks, and even appearing courtside in fur at a recent NBA game in Pretoria.

Most recently, MaMkhize was seen enjoying a luxury safari trip, with fans questioning: “Where’s the money coming from?”

ALSO READ: Mchunu to report to ANC on Mkhwanazi’s allegations

General Mkhwanazi speaks out

Over the weekend, Mkhwanazi made explosive allegations during a media briefing.

While not naming MaMkhize directly, he mentioned that certain businesspeople and celebrities “with close ties to criminal networks” were under active investigation, leaving the public to speculate and make allegations, and the rumour mill to buzz loudly.

“Some of these individuals are parading on social media, living lavishly, while we know exactly who they associate with… their day will come,” said Mkhwanazi.

This sent social media into overdrive, with many users interpreting the statement as a veiled reference to MaMkhize, all unproven allegations, and questioning her ongoing financial muscle amid mounting legal woes.

Picture: X

A history of high life and headaches

Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize. Picture: Instagram

MaMkhize is no stranger to controversy.

In 2005, she was convicted of tax fraud and later paid back more than R17 million to Sars.

Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize. Picture: X

Her construction company, Zikhulise Cleaning, Maintenance and Transport, has long been under scrutiny for irregular municipal contracts.

Despite her past, she has reinvented herself as a TV star, philanthropist, and luxury lifestyle icon.

But the past seems to be catching up again.

Netizens react

Online, the public has been vocal:

“Sars is auctioning her cars, but she’s dining like a queen?”

Picture: X



“She’s untouchable… or is she?”

“The silence is suspicious.”

MaMkhize continues to serve looks and luxury online daily.