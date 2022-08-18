WATCH: Who designed Anele Mdoda’s viral yellow gown?

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Media personality Anele Mdoda is known for the energetic and infectious energy on radio and TV, and it wasn’t any different during her hosting duties for Miss South Africa 2022.

Mdoda was hosting the pageant for the second time last weekend, however, this was her first time hosting by herself.

The 947 Breakfast Club host was applauded by viewers for her hosting skills, even behind the scenes when she showed off her dance moves that were captured by The Citizen’s videographer in a viral TikTok video.

WATCH: Anele Mdoda shows off her dance moves during Miss SA 2022

It wasn’t just Mdoda’s moves that caught the eye, it was her yellow Juan William Aria couture dress as well. Mdoda shared on Thursday that the dress was a backup, as she has worn it before, however, it “stole the show”.

The sequenced gown with detailed feathers on top was Mdoda’s first look during the night. She accessorised the look with silver earrings with black details and styled hair by Melfor Salon.

William Aria was one of the official Miss SA fashion designers as he dressed some of the women in the top 10. Luyanda Zuma and Anarzade Omar wore William Aria’s evening gowns for the formal dress segment in the pageant finale.

The designer has dressed Mdoda several times before, previously for the Duban July and when she hosted Miss SA 2021 with Nico Panagio.

William Aria seems to be a top choice for previous Miss South Africa winners when they need a glam dress.

Zozibini Tunzi, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, Miss Supranational Lalela Mswane and Miss SA 2020, Shudufhadzo Musiḓa and more have all been dressed by him.

The designer said his inspiration for his designs is from the 1990s, “a glamorous, sexy, sleek fashion era I absolutely love and these are the elements that are incorporated into the Juan William Aria design aesthetic,” he explained.