11-year-old South African model to walk at New York Fashion Week

Lethabo Malatsi

At the tender age of 11, young model Gizelle can be described as a force to be reckoned with. This is because the Big Apple will see the model strut down its most famous runway, all while establishing new waves and redefining “dynamite”.

Following in the footsteps of Ansolet Rossouw, Chane Husselmann and Alex Binaris, amongst other South African models that made headlines internationally, Miss G (as she is affectionately known) is set to take centre stage at New York Fashion Week on 11 September.

The Centurion-born triple-threat (model, actress and singer) has been invited to walk the runway for renowned designer Amelia Tuu.

Gizelle was scouted at the International Modeling and Talent Association (IMTA) – the largest talent convention in the world.

Stealing the spotlight

“I am very honoured to be invited to NY Fashion Week. It’s always been a dream of mine, but I never thought it would happen this soon,” said Gizelle.

Miss G has been stealing the spotlight since the age of five when she began her journey in arts. She said from an early age she made it her business to keep up with current trends and believed that people should express themselves through fashion.

“Since I was a little girl, I always liked music, singing and dancing. My family encouraged me to take part in various events to gain experience. Modelling is my favourite though,” the young model said.

Gizelle. Photo: Supplied

Triple threat

Her professional career kicked off when she was scouted by Elsubie Verlinden at the International Arts Talent Showcase (IATS) in 2021, and subsequently signed to 33 and Me Talent Agency.

She further secured two international features for PEPCO – an internationally renowned brand – and landed roles in both their television commercial and international stills.

Gizelle has mastered her craft across all three faculties music, modelling and acting.

“Find your strong points through different inspirations. Always be yourself, work hard and follow your dreams, because dreams do come true,” said the model as she concluded with some advice for those who wish to find themselves where she is.

