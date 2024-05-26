Beauty and brains: Maimane’s past – from magazine covers to the pulpit to politics

Mmusi Maimane's journey from the glitzy world of magazine covers to the challenging arena of South African politics.

As elections draw closer, and voters dig deeper on their voting options, others have opted to reminisce and dig up politicians’ past lives before they stepped into the parliamentary space.

Maimane’s early life and modelling career

It appears Mmusi Maimane, leader of Build One South Africa, a political party formed in September 2022, was destined for popularity from a young age. Born on 6 June 1980, in Krugersdorp, a town in Gauteng, Mmusi Maimane’s early life was entrenched in the kasi and culture of Soweto, where he grew up.

On a #ThursdayThrowback post from the Democratic Alliance social media page, it’s evident that a young Mmusi was made magazine covers.

His affinity for success was evident early on, leading him to pursue higher education at the University of South Africa and the University of the Witwatersrand, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology, a master’s degree in public administration, and a master’s degree in theology from Bangor University in Wales.

But before his political ambitions took shape, he had a brief stint in fashion as a young model, who graced the covers of Sunday publications, where he was referred to by his middle name, Aloysias.

This was referenced by Fikile Mbalula when he said Maimane should “go back to modelling” due to his lack of job security about his then position at the Democratic Alliance, which seemed slightly shaky at the time.

Maimane was indeed a magazine cover star, as seen on a cover with TV star Precious Simelane and Kim Adams. At the time of the post, netizens even asked if he would go back to modelling.

This was just a short phase of his life though as he moved onto his spiritual calling to become a pastor.

Call to Ministry

Despite his early success on magazine covers, Maimane felt a deeper calling. His strong Christian faith guided him towards the ministry.

He became a pastor and elder at Liberty Church, dedicating his life to serving his community and addressing social issues from a spiritual perspective.

His ability to communicate effectively and inspire others was evident, drawing large congregations.

This experience proved invaluable when he transitioned to a political career, providing him with the tools to engage and mobilise communities.

He met his wife in the church, leading to happy nuptials in 2005.

Entering politics with the Democratic Alliance

Maimane’s political journey began when he joined the Democratic Alliance (DA) around 2009.

Within a few years, his political ability and leadership propelled him quickly through the ranks of the party.

Maimane was elected the DA’s parliamentary leader in 2014, making him the first black South African to hold the role.

A year later, he was elected as the party’s leader.

Under his leadership, the DA aimed to widen its appeal beyond its traditional base, to attract a more diverse electorate.

Founding of Bosa, living in fun

Despite his early success, Maimane’s time as DA leader was filled with difficulties.

In October 2019, he resigned as DA leader, citing these deep-seated difficulties.

This marked the end of a big chapter in his political career while simultaneously ushering in a new one.

In 2022, he founded a new political movement, Build One South Africa (Bosa).

His ability to make an outfit look good hasn’t changed since his cover days, spotted at the L’Ormarins King’s Plate, (a horseracing and fashion event held annually in Cape Town) with friends, including celebrity Siv Ngesi and his wife Miamne. He posed in dark blue chinos, light blue sneakers, matching shirt and a and blue jacket – proving that if he has to strike a pose, he’s still got it.