Celebrity makeup artist Morag Steyn shares tips to repair post-winter skin

If your skin has been affected by the harsh winter weather, these suggestions might be what you are looking for.

As a really cold winter comes nears the end, some South Africans are counting the costs, including on their skin.

Award-winning celebrity makeup artist Morag Steyn, who started her career as an aesthetician, is now a makeup artist who works with celebrities from all over the world.

Some of the South African celebrities she has worked with are Minnie Dlamini, Pearl Thusi and Roxanne Burger to name a few.

Steyn talks about how its important to have healthy skin before applying makeup.

“Over time, I came to realise how little attention people give their skin. So I pursued additional education and training in cosmeceutical and skincare research and development, specifically methods in which I could quickly and effectively improve my client’s skin quality.

“I combine my knowledge to provide holistic beauty solutions that emphasise the importance of skincare and makeup artistry,” said Steyn.

Top tips for repairing skin

As winter wraps up, Morag offers valuable skincare advice for people to mend their skin, which might have been harmed during the cold season.

Hydration is key: Winter can dry the skin, so focus on replenishing moisture. Use a hydrating cleanser, followed by a rich moisturiser to lock in hydration, and yes, drink at least two litres of water per day. Exfoliation: Gently exfoliate to remove dead skin cells and promote cell turnover. This helps your skin absorb products better. Opt for a chemical exfoliant like glycolic acid or lactic acid. Serums: Incorporate serums with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and niacinamide to target hydration, brightening, and overall skin health. Sunscreen: Even in winter, UV rays can damage your skin. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 daily to protect against sun damage. Repairing ingredients: Look for products containing ceramides, peptides, and antioxidants like vitamin E to repair and strengthen the skin’s natural barrier.

From winter to spring season

Changing up your skincare routine from winter to spring is a smart move as the weather and surroundings shift.

For the best results, Morag Steyn suggests these steps:

Assess your skin: Take a close look at your skin’s current condition. Identify any issues that cropped up during the winter, such as dryness, dullness, or sensitivity. This assessment will help you tailor your spring routine. Gradual changes: Transition slowly when introducing new products or treatments. Start by incorporating one new product at a time to observe how your skin reacts. Hydration remains key: Even as the weather warms up, continue prioritising hydration. Opt for lightweight, water-based moisturisers that provide hydration without feeling heavy. Exfoliation: As your skin recovers from winter, gentle exfoliation can help remove dead skin cells and reveal a fresher complexion. Consider a mild chemical exfoliant a few times a week. Sun protection: Increase your use of sunscreen as you spend more time outdoors. Ensure it’s broad-spectrum and has a sufficient SPF rating. Brightening ingredients: If winter left your skin looking dull, consider adding brightening ingredients like vitamin C to your routine. This can help even out your complexion. Consult a professional: If you are new to professional skincare treatments, consider consulting a licensed aesthetician or dermatologist. Don’t just assume you know what you are doing, and remember every person’s skin is unique. Stay consistent: Consistency is key to seeing results. Stick to your routine and give products a chance to work before expecting visible changes. Be patient: It might take a few weeks to see significant changes in your skin. Be patient and avoid making drastic changes that could lead to irritation. Everyone’s skin is unique, so what works for one person might not work for another. Pay attention to how your skin responds and adjust your routine accordingly.

