Meet the top 12 Miss World SA finalists

Here are the 12 finalists who will be competing in the Miss World South Africa pageant in October.

After many beauty contestants from all nine provinces took part in pre-qualification rounds over the past few months, 12 aspiring candidates have been chosen to take part in the final round of the Miss World SA pageant.

These finalists are set to contend for the Miss World SA crown in October, with the winner getting the opportunity to represent South Africa at the Miss World international pageant in India on December 9, 2023.

Meet the Miss World SA finalists who will be vying to represent South Africa on the international stage.

Alyssa Joan Smith (26). Picture: Missworld.com

Bonolo Motau (22).

Picture: Missworldsa.com

Dr. Moratwe Masima (27). Picture: Missworldsa.com

Mphoentle Plaatjie (26). Picture: Missworldsa.com

Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg (17). Picture: Missworldsa.com

Sasha-Lee Taylor (27). Picture: Missworldsa.com

Claude Mmakgaka Mashego (24) from Mpumalanga. Picture: Missworldsa.com

Asande Mchunu (25) from the Eastern Cape. Picture: Missworldsa.com

Luyanda Mbhamali (26) from KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Missworldsa.com

Zoë Naidu (23) from KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Missworldsa.com

Motheo Mokoto (25) from North West. Picture: Missworldsa.com

Munei Tsanwani (26) from Limpopo. Picture: Missworldsa.com

Carol Bouwer, the first black woman to hold the licence for the Miss World South Africa pageant, believes that these 12 contestants stand out for both the national and international titles.

“All the12 stunning ambassadors of beauty… represent the best of who we are as a people, they are driven, inspiring, beautiful from within and passionate about lifting as they rise.

“Our selection process included interviews to learn more about their personalities, passion for charity, and understanding of the Miss World pageant, among other things,” said Bouwer.

“The finalists come from varied backgrounds and experiences, including two doctors and a lawyer. What unites them is a vision for national development through the empowerment of women,” she added.

National competition and Miss World representation

The Miss World South Africa organisation is ready to host the national competition in October 2023.

During this event, the finalists will compete for the national title and the chance to represent South Africa at the Miss World pageant on 9 December in India.

The winner will be crowned by Miss World 2022, Karolina Bielawska from Poland.

Preparation for the national finals

Leading up to the national finals in October, the 12 contestants will take part in competitions. These include showing off their talents, taking on sports challenges, and doing charitable activities. These activities aim to highlight their special qualities that make them ambassadors for change.

The Miss World South Africa representative will join participants from more than 130 countries in India for the 71st Miss World competition.

The Miss World pageant is known for valuing the intelligence and inner qualities of women, not just their looks. With its “Beauty with A Purpose” motto, the pageant empowers women to speak out, support causes they care about, and create positive change on a global scale.

