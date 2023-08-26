Recipe of the day: Baked salted caramel cheesecake

Embrace a cosy weekend indoors as you enjoy the delight of a freshly baked, homemade, and delicious salted caramel cake.

Looking for something sweet to enjoy this weekend?

Why not treat yourself to this amazing baked salted caramel cheesecake recipe?

Weekends are all about relaxing, and this dessert is the perfect choice for those moments.

How to make a caramel cheesecake

Homemade Baked salted caramel cheesecake. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

For the salted caramel

270g soft caramels, shop bought

¼ cup thickened (or heavy) cream

1 teaspoon sea salt flakes

For the cheesecake

250g crushed sweet biscuits

100g unsalted butter, melted

½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground ginger

500g cream cheese, room temperature

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons teaspoon vanilla extract

3 large eggs, room temperature

200ml sour cream

Method

For the salted caramel

Save 1/4 cup caramel for drizzling In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine the caramels, cream and salt. Begin pushing them around the pan and as soon as they move freely, turn the heat down to low and continue to stir until the mixture is smooth. Allow to cool to room temperature before proceeding. You can make the base of the cheesecake while you wait.

For the cheesecake

Preheat the oven to 160°C Grease and line the base and sides of an 8 inch round spring form tin. Use a food processor or blender to process the biscuits to fine crumbs. Add the cinnamon and ginger and process to combine. Add the melted butter and blitz one more time to combine completely. Tip the mixture into your prepared tin and press down all over the base and up the sides about 2 inches. Set aside 1/4 cup of caramel for drizzling later. Using a stand mixer with the paddle attachment or handheld beater, beat the cream cheese, the remaining caramel and sugar until smooth and creamy. Scrape down the sides of the bowl as required. Add the eggs one at a time, then the vanilla beating until each is well incorporated. Beat for a further 2 minutes on a low to medium setting. Add the sour cream and beat until just combined. Pour the filling into the biscuit base and smooth over the top as much as possible. Place the tin onto the middle shelf of the oven. Bake for around 55-65 minutes or until the centre is almost set. There should be a very slight wobble in the centre. Leave it to cool in the oven with the oven off and the door ajar for 1/2 an hour then take it out and let cool at room temperature for at least 45 minutes. Finally, transfer to the fridge to cool completely.

To serve

Mix a little water into the leftover caramel and heat for 15 seconds in the microwave. Drizzle over the top of the cake and the slices once served.

*This recipe was sourced from sugarsaltmagic.com.

