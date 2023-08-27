What’s for lunch? Try this spicy prawns masala recipe
Add a touch of excitement to your day by serving your family and friends a dish brimming with flavours and aromatic spices.
Spicy prawns masala. Picture: iStock
Craving a dish that will set your taste buds on fire?
Why not give this spicy prawns masala recipe a shot?
Bless your body and soul with some electric vibes from the different blends of spices from this dish.
Switch things up by treating your family to a seafood delight as their meal for the day.
How to make a spicy prawns masala
Ingredients
- 500 grams of prawns or shrimps
- 1 cup of coconut milk or cream
- 2 small onions
- 3 cloves of minced garlic
- 1 small grated ginger
- 3 small fresh tomatoes
- 3 tablespoon olive oil
- ½ cup water
For the spices
- 1 tablespoon garam masala
- 1 teaspoon coriander powder
- 1 teaspoon red Kashmiri chilli powder
- ½ teaspoon turmeric
- Salt and black pepper for taste
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Three delicious chicken liver recipes for dinner
Method
- Add 2 tablespoon of olive oil in the pan. Once it is hot, add onion followed by garlic and ginger and stir for few minutes till it is cooked.
- Add chopped tomatoes. Give a quick stir before adding the four spices. Continue to stir till it is cooked.
- Let it cool down before transferring into a blender to make a paste.
- Add ½ cup of water on the blender before turning on the machine
- Add a tablespoon of olive oil in a same pan before transferring the paste into the pan. Stir to mix with the oil.
- Later, add the coconut milk and give a slow stir.
- Once it started to simmer, add the prawns and mix with the sauce.
- While it is simmering, add salt, black pepper and chopped coriander. Continue simmering for 5 to 8 more minutes.
- Mix the masala sauce before turning off the heat
- Serve with white rice or flatbread like roti and lemon before serving.
Notes from chef:
- If you do not want spicy dish, use paprika instead of red chili powder
- You can use shrimp if you don’t have prawns.
*This recipe was sourced from theodelicious.com.
NOW READ: Recipe of the day: 5-ingredient crispy apricot chicken and cheesy broccoli
For more news your way
Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android