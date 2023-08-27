What’s for lunch? Try this spicy prawns masala recipe

Add a touch of excitement to your day by serving your family and friends a dish brimming with flavours and aromatic spices.

Craving a dish that will set your taste buds on fire?

Why not give this spicy prawns masala recipe a shot?

Bless your body and soul with some electric vibes from the different blends of spices from this dish.

Switch things up by treating your family to a seafood delight as their meal for the day.

How to make a spicy prawns masala

Homemade spicy prawns masala. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

500 grams of prawns or shrimps

1 cup of coconut milk or cream

2 small onions

3 cloves of minced garlic

1 small grated ginger

3 small fresh tomatoes

3 tablespoon olive oil

½ cup water

For the spices

1 tablespoon garam masala

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon red Kashmiri chilli powder

½ teaspoon turmeric

Salt and black pepper for taste

Method

Add 2 tablespoon of olive oil in the pan. Once it is hot, add onion followed by garlic and ginger and stir for few minutes till it is cooked. Add chopped tomatoes. Give a quick stir before adding the four spices. Continue to stir till it is cooked. Let it cool down before transferring into a blender to make a paste. Add ½ cup of water on the blender before turning on the machine Add a tablespoon of olive oil in a same pan before transferring the paste into the pan. Stir to mix with the oil. Later, add the coconut milk and give a slow stir. Once it started to simmer, add the prawns and mix with the sauce. While it is simmering, add salt, black pepper and chopped coriander. Continue simmering for 5 to 8 more minutes. Mix the masala sauce before turning off the heat Serve with white rice or flatbread like roti and lemon before serving.

Notes from chef:

If you do not want spicy dish, use paprika instead of red chili powder

You can use shrimp if you don’t have prawns.

*This recipe was sourced from theodelicious.com.

