JUST IN: Chidimma Adetshina withdraws from Miss SA pageant

She said the decision came amid safety concerns.

Chidimma Adetshina has withdrawn from the Miss South Africa pageant.

This was confirmed in a statement believed to be owned by the finalist on social media on Thursday.

“Being part of the Miss SA 2024 competition has been an amazing journey. However, after much careful consideration, I have made the difficult decision to withdraw myself from the competition for the safety and well-being of my family and me.

“With the support of the Miss SA organisation, I leave with a heart full of gratitude for this amazing experience.”

She wished the finalists well and said “whoever wears the crown represent us all”.

Criminal charges

There’s been controversy over Adetshina’s participation after it was revealed she had a Nigerian father and a Mozambican mother, despite having been born and raised in South Africa.

The decision comes a day after the Department of Home Affairs said it found prima facie indications of fraud and identity theft committed by Adetshina’s mother. The department found this after it launched an investigation into her citizenship.

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber said Adetshina could not have participated in the alleged unlawful actions of her mother, as she was an infant at the time when the activities took place in 2001.

“An innocent South African mother, whose identity may have been stolen as part of the alleged fraud committed by Adetshina’s mother, suffered as a result because she could not register her child.

“The Department has broadened its investigation to identify and pursue any officials involved in the alleged fraudulent scheme and is obtaining legal advice on the implications of the alleged fraudulent activity on Adetshina’s citizenship status and upon the completion of the investigation, Home Affairs intends to press criminal charges against all implicated parties,” Schreiber said.

Adetshina was set to compete in the 2024 Miss South Africa event on Saturday.

Court action

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) had earlier said it was instituting urgent legal action to interdict Adetshina from participating in the pageant.

PA deputy president Kenny Kunene said they are hoping for an outcome before the pageant on Saturday.

“We intend to have the matter heard on 10 August 2024 at 10 am. We are waiting until 4 pm to confirm with the Senior Judge the allocation of the matter.

“We are vindicated as the Patriotic Alliance. We were insulted and ridiculed. The SA Human Rights Commission also joined in to [criticise] us and the patriotic South Africans who spoke against this fraud. We shall not stop with our legal process to interdict this Nigerian from contesting Miss SA. Salute,” Kunene said in a post on X.