Hollywoodbets Durban July: Young Designer Award finalists ‘Riding the Wave’

The Durban July Young Designer Award finalists were announced at the glitzy semifinal showcase at the Gateway Theatre of Shopping.

The annual Young Designer Award forms an integral part of the Hollywoodbets Durban July Fashion Show, providing a platform for aspiring young talent to unleash their creative potential and showcase innovative designs.

This prestigious award presented by Durban Fashion Fair (DFF) has served as a catalyst, propelling these talented individuals towards remarkable achievements.

KZN students ride the Durban July fashion wave

Ten of KwaZulu-Natal’s brightest young stars remain in the running for the coveted student designer title following the semi-final showcase at the Gateway Theatre of Shopping on Wednesday evening, 19 June.

The 10 HDJ Young Designer Award finalists with their models at the semi-final showcase on Wednesday evening. Picture: Graham Daniel/ Gameplan Media

The student designers will show off their creations alongside the Durban Fashion Fair Rising Stars and the Hollywoodbets Durban July Invited Designers at the Gateway Theatre of Shopping on 28 June, as well as at the raceday where the winners will be announced.

The student finalists – from colleges across KwaZulu-Natal – are vying for a share of R100 000 worth of bursaries from the Hollywood Foundation for the top three students, as well as other prizes from Gold Circle, Schweppes, Gateway Theatre of Shopping and SA Fashion Week.

‘Young, new ideas’

The 25 semi-finalists, who were selected from almost 100 entrants earlier this month, paraded their race-day designs inspired by this year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July theme, “Ride the Wave”.

“I have been judging the Durban July for more than 30 years and the Young Designers, which is a recent addition to the family, really excites me because we are now seeing young, new ideas,” said Greg Wallis, one of the judges who had the unenviable task of cutting the list of semi-finalists down to just 10.

“For me, the most exciting of all is the way they have incorporated the theme and put it down in a story board. The technical side of the storyboard is new and exciting and the way they have incorporated the story board and tied it back into the garment. For me this has been very important.”

The General has spoken: Teko Modise on Durban July Young Designer finalists

Joining the judges was Hollywoodbets brand ambassador, former Bafana Bafana captain Teko “The General” Modise, who is no stranger to being in the spotlight and has become known for his fashion-forward style.

“I can see a lot of hard work and creativity that has gone into these designs and to some degree, there has been a lot of interpretation of the theme. I am inspired every time I come here, ” said Modise.

I like fashion and I like designers that push themselves. It was tough to choose the top 10, but it should be like that. It should not be easy.

“There were a couple of other designers who could easily have also made it, but unfortunately we had to select the top 10. For those who made it, congratulations to them,” added the two-time South African Footballer of the Year.

Top 10: Durban July Young Designer Award finalists

From left: The creations of student designers Avuyile Sihlobo (DUT), Ayanda Zulu (Lindiwe Khuzwayo Academy) and Fundiswa Bhengu (Esayidi Fashion School). Pictures: Graham Daniel/ Gameplan Media

Fundiswa Bhengu – Esayidi Fashion School

Ndlozi Sineziwe – Pietermaritzburg School of Fashion

Nduduzo Zwane – Lindiwe Khuzwayo Academy

Nontsikelelo Godlo – Pietermaritzburg School of Fashion

Olwethu Payi – DUT

Krishan Ramdewu – Pietermaritzburg School of Fashion

Tamryn Price – Esayidi Fashion School

Avuyile Sihlobo – DUT

Siphesihle Mkhize – Umgungundlovu TVET

Ayanda Zulu – Lindiwe Khuzwayo Academy

See you at the races…

The Hollywoodbets Durban July (on Saturday, 6 July) welcomes fans back to the 128th running of the iconic race, themed “Ride the Wave” at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse. Limited general tickets, that’ll get you a front row view of the racing action from the grandstand and track-side lawns, live DJ performances, and runway and public fashion competitions, are available at Ticketpro, SPAR Payzone kiosks and selected Sasol stores at R230 and R170 for parking.

For more information, visit www.hollywoodbetsdurbanjuly.co.za and stay in tune with The Citizen’s regular updates on all things fashion and entertainment leading up to Durban July event.

