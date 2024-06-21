Racing Tip: Vaughan to ‘marshall’ his Langerman crew

Trainer Vaughan Marshall has had his ups and downs over the years, training some of the best around in some seasons, and then finding a lull in others.

However, he seems to have landed a great bunch of two-year-olds this season and runners from his yard look set to dominate the Grade 3 Langerman for juveniles at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth tomorrow.

Marshall has won this race on a number of occasions and one of those successes was One World in 2018.

He went on to win the Cape Town Met and was subsequently retired to stud. However, his presence will be felt in this year’s Langerman race as three of Marshall’s quartet of runners have been sired by One World.

Heading the troupe is top prospect One Stripe who has already claimed two Grade 3 sprint victories and with two Grade 3 sprint victories, over 1100m and 1200m, without too much effort.

This well-bred colt is likely to be even more effective over ground, being out of Silvano mare Silver Stripe who won from 2200m to 2450m, with the Listed Spook Express among her conquests.

The step up in trip is likely to unlock further improvement in One Stripe, who is good value to land the major spoils.

Gavin Lerena rode him to victory last time in the Western Cape Nursery and even though there is racing at Turffontein, he has opted to travel to Cape Town to ride Marshall’s charge.

They also have the benefit of jumping from No 1 draw. Stablemates All Out For Six, himself a son of One World, has improved to win back-to-back outings over 1400m and ought to acquit himself competitively over 1500m.

He looks to be the runner who will follow his stablemate home. Marshall’s two other runners are Talk To The Master and maiden Gnarly, who looks to be out of his depth in this field.

What does point to All Out For Six as the main threat to One Stripe is that Ashton Arries has ridden both All Out For Six and Talk To The Master and has opted to ride the former.