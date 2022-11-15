House of Zwide’s Winnie Ntshaba shows off in a swimsuit

Kaunda Selisho

Actress Winnie Ntshaba has still got it going on and she took the time out to remind her fans of that in a cute swimsuit shared on her Instagram.

“Manimbona losisi nimtshele [when you see that woman, tell her], God says this Sunday… The time to favour her is now, yes the set time has come…. Baba ngiyabonga!” she wrote.

She was posing in a swimsuit from eYami Fashion and Lifestyle which she wore to a recent studio shoot for her cover feature with TrueLove Magazine. She has been sharing photos from the shoot with inspirational quotes for her followers.

House of Zwide

Although she is most widely known as Khetiwe from the original Generations cast and she is also the founder of The Royalty Soapie Awards, Winne Ntshaba now plays Faith on etv’s House of Zwide.

Most recently, her character got a sharp reality check after losing access to all the Zwide funds.

The character saw herself having to return to a life in the township where she ends up staying with Nomsa and Shoki after living it up in the lap of luxury.

The discovery of her dark secret by her stepson, Nkosi, led to him ensuring that Faith had no access to the Zwide wealth.

It was later discovered that Faith is actually the owner of the house that Nomsa and Shoki stay in and she secured that ownership back when she stayed in Tembisa before finding fame and marrying the patriarch of the Zwide family.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: Vusi Kunene, Winnie Ntshaba on new series House of Zwide

Now that the easy life is over for Faith, she ended up getting a fresh start as a cleaner for Bra Carter as a means to make ends meet.

Zulu beadwork swimsuit

The swimsuit Winnie wore for her shoot looks similar to the one that LaConco wore (by the same brand) during the infamous Sun City trip in the season finale of Real Housewives of Durban season two.

RHODurban stars Mabusi Seme and Nonkanyiso Conco (aka LaConco) | Picture: Instagram

The brand sells clothing for men and women inspired by Zulu beadwork.

At the time of writing, the Redline Print Full Body Swimsuit was available on their website for a price tag of R1050.

Other famous faces who have been spotted in items by eYami Fashion and Lifestyle include Mondli Makhoba (Nkosana from The Wife), Pearl Thusi and Nzinga Qunta.