How to spot if your boyfriend is wearing a fake Gucci belt

Thami Kwazi

In South Africa, fake Gucci is now widely available. It seems like manufacturers go out of their way to copy anything hot, from fake bags to belts and even sandals.

According to attorneys Wertheim Becker one of the quickest-growing counterfeit markets in 2021 was South Africa.

In a past interview with Twyg regarding the local page aimed at outing South Africans wearing knock of Gucci items, the firm stated that the market had a staggering value of R362 million in 2011. Since then, the fake market has all but grown.

The growth of Gucci

One of the most imitated brands is Gucci, there are even communities on Instagram that have normalised the wearing of fakes, directing people to the Johannesburg city-centre where they can purchase these items.

Known colloquially as a ‘GG’ because of its most popular monogram design, Gucci was the brainchild of Italian designer Guccio Gucci. His external exploits and death are so famous a movie starring Oscar Winner Jared Leto and Lady Gaga was created about him, called the House of Gucci.

The items designed by the brand have since become coveted and great lengths are taken for people to prove they own a part of the iconic brand.

Police raids on businesses that sell fake goods are ongoing, but it doesn’t appear that this impacts the fake market because vendors are always coming up with new ways to sell their goods.

Fines

The maximum fine for selling counterfeit items is R50,000, yet it appears that the merchants get away with it and continue to operate.

Even celebrities have joined in on the fake frenzy, purchasing the labels at very low prices, perhaps not realizing that the products are fake.

Getting exposed for wearing fakes in public or on social media, however, could not be more embarrassing.

A celebrity-focused Instagram account called @fake guccicommunitysa exposes celebrities wearing counterfeit goods even going so far as to call fake Gucci “Gunchi.”

Fake Gucci belts are common in Instagram pictures and on the nightlife scene. This can be attributed to the excitement and popularity that are associated with owning luxury brands.

Mostly worn by men in SA the fake belt trend is coupled with a fitting t-shirt, skinny jeans and sometimes sneakers or sandals to complete the outfit.

How to tell if your man is wearing a fake Gucci belt