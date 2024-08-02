Fashion And Beauty

By Lineo Lesemane

2 Aug 2024

02:57 pm

‘It’s not my father’: Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetsina addresses viral interview clip

Chidimma is one of the contestants vying for the title of Miss SA 2024.

Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetsina

Miss SA 2024 finalist Chidimma Adetsina. Picture: Instagram/@chichi_vanessa

Miss South Africa finalist Chidimma Adetsina has released a statement addressing a viral interview audio clip featuring a man alleged to be her father.

This comes as the model continues to face social media scrutiny regarding her nationality.

In the interview, the Nigerian man opens up about his relationship with his South African wife, explaining why he believes their children are also South African by nationality.

“I met my wife in the UK. She is South African. So, in 2010 during the World Cup, we decided to visit South Africa. At that time, we did not have children. That was my first time entering South Africa,” he said, adding that he used a visitor’s visa.

He further explained that after the World Cup, they returned to the UK but later revisited South Africa, where he married his wife and later had kids.

When asked about his children’s nationality, he replied, “It’s called dual citizenship. They are Nigerian kids with every single right as South Africans.”

Chidimma Adetsina sets the record straight

Taking to her Instagram stories, the model denied that the man in the viral audio was her father.

“Please note, it has been brought to my attention that there is an alleged interview circulating about my father.

“The individual in question claiming and impersonating my dad is not my father. Thank you,” Chidimma wrote.

