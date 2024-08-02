PICS: American rapper Cardi B announces third pregnancy after filing for divorce from Offset

Earlier this week, Cardi B confirmed that she has filed for divorce from Offset.

Congratulations are in order for American rapper Cardi B, who recently revealed she is pregnant with her third child.

The rapper’s pregnancy news comes after she confirmed earlier this week that she had filed for divorce from Offset, the father of her other two children. Cardi B has not revealed who the father of her third child is.

Sharing the news on social media, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker penned a heartfelt message dedicated to her unborn baby.

“With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you. You have brought me more love, and more life, and renewed my power! You’ve reminded me that I can have it all and never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!

“I love you so much and can’t wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish and what you pushed me to do. It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns, and tests lying down, but you, your brother, and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

Cardi B’s two other children

Cardi B and Offset welcomed their first child, Kulture, in 2018. In 2021, Cardi B revealed her second pregnancy during a performance at the BET Awards. Their son, Wave, was born in September of the same year.

Married in September 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia, Cardi B, and Offset’s relationship has been on and off, with infidelity rumours often taking centre stage.

In December 2018, Cardi B announced their split on Instagram following more infidelity rumours, but the pair reconciled in January 2019 after Offset publicly apologised during one of Cardi B’s performances.

On 31 July this year, Cardi B told People that she had filed for divorce, clarifying that it was not due to infidelity drama.

“It’s not based on cheating rumours, but rather has been a long time coming,” she said, as quoted by the publication.

