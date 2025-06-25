Former Mrs South Africa wins big in California

Mrs South Africa 2002 has been crowned the 2025 Mrs Globe Classique in California.

Former Mrs South Africa, beauty queen Marelize Steyn Earle, has been crowned the 2025 Mrs Globe Classique and recognised in multiple preliminary categories.

The pageant was held at the Westin Rancho Mirage Resort in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, 21 June.

The prestigious event celebrates women over the age of 45 from around the world, and the 50-year-old South African beauty queen emerged victorious, beating 22 contestants from across the globe.

For her winning moment, Earle dazzled in a custom-made silver gown by South African designer Werner Dey, featuring hand-applied crystals and intricate beadwork.

Former Mrs South Africa crowned 2025 Mrs Globe Classique in California. Picture: Supplied

Earle hopes her win inspires other women

Earle said she hopes her story encourages other women to keep chasing their dreams.

“This crown is proof that when you stay true to yourself and keep pushing forward, amazing things can happen,” she said.

In addition to the main crown, Earle was recognised in multiple preliminary categories, including Mrs Fitness, Businesswoman of the Year, and Contestant’s Choice, an award voted for by fellow competitors.

“To be chosen among such a phenomenal group of women, all filled with grace, ambition, and elegance, is incredibly humbling. I’m proud to have flown the South African flag high and to show that growth, purpose and impact have no expiry date,” she said.

Mrs South Africa CEO Joani Johnson said Earle’s victory is a testament to the enduring strength and quality of the organisation’s alumni.

“Marelize’s win shows the exceptional calibre of women who come through the Mrs South Africa platform.

“Even two decades after her reign, she continues to inspire and uplift others while achieving new milestones of her own.”

Now based in George, in the United States, Earle works as an aesthetician and professional make-up artist.

Aged 50, Earle’s pageant journey spans more than 30 years.

She made her debut as Miss South Africa Second Princess in 1993, sharing the stage with the late Jacqui Mofokeng, the first Black Miss South Africa.

Nearly a decade later, she was crowned Mrs South Africa in 2002.

