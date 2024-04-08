KAAL: Former model Roxy Louw launches sensual fashion line

“My sense of style is inspired by a combination of factors, including my upbringing in South Africa, my love for travel, and my passion for self-expression."

Sensual fashion is what KAAL is all about says, Roxy Louw. Picture: Supplied

She has been one of South African popular culture’s hottest tickets, evolving from model through to DJ, entrepreneur and now, fashionista. The former face of Oakley sunglasses who spent several years rated as one of the sexiest women in the country, Roxy Louw has embarked on a new adventure. It’s called KAAL, or naked, when translated.

“Launching KAAL was a pivotal moment for me,” said Louw. “It was a journey that merged my passion for fashion with my dedication to empowering women.” From luxurious lingerie sets to chic sleepwear, each garment intends to accentuate the beauty of the female form, celebrating diversity and inclusivity in all its forms. For Louw, it’s all about confidence and authenticity, encouraging women to embrace their true selves without fear or inhibition.

ALSO READ: The ‘Gaffer Bangle’: Balenciaga’s latest R82K sticky tape bracelet causes fashion outrage

Roxy Louw’s KAAL brings sensuality to life

Swimwear, resort wear, lingerie and sleepwear collections bring Louw’s ideas of sensuality to life.

“My sense of style is inspired by a combination of factors, including my upbringing in South Africa, my love for travel, and my passion for self-expression,” said Louw.

“I’m drawn to bold colours, eclectic prints, and unique silhouettes that reflect my adventurous spirit and love for life. Ultimately, I believe fashion is about confidence and individuality, and I’m constantly inspired by people who aren’t afraid to embrace their authenticity,” she said.

Louw said that pushing boundaries and being somewhat daring while remaining sophisticated in design’s essence is important to her.

“By celebrating sensuality in all its forms, redefining beauty standards and empowering women. It is all about embracing their individuality with confidence and style.”

She designs all garments based on her ideals. “I work closely with a talented team to bring my vision to life, ensuring that every detail reflects the KAAL aesthetic. It’s been an incredible journey so far, and I’m excited to see where it takes us in the future,” said Louw.

Since its launch in 2020, her collections have resonated with women, she said, and the success of the brand is testament to resilience when accounting for fashion’s fickle nature and simply designing for the here and now.

Sustainability and environmentally conscious fashion are as important to Louw.

“We prioritise ethically sourced fabrics and are committed to minimising waste throughout our production chain, implementing measures to reduce, reuse, and recycle materials wherever possible,” she said. It’s all about making better choices, according to Louw.

KAAL fulfills multiple functions

Fashion should be fun too, and she said all the pieces in her collection were designed to fulfil multiple functions.

“Our pieces are designed to be worn both in the bedroom and beyond, making them perfect for incorporating into everyday outfits. For a chic daytime look, try layering a lace bralette under a sheer blouse or a tailored blazer, for example. The key is to have fun experimenting and finding what works for you.”

At the centre of it all, for Louw, is body positivity. She believes that, along with sensuality, it is an integral part of self-expression.

“It’s something that will continue to evolve and redefine itself over time. As society becomes more inclusive and diverse, I think we’ll see a greater emphasis on embracing sensuality in all its forms, regardless of age, size, or background.”

By celebrating sensuality in a way that’s authentic and inclusive, we’re helping to shape the future of fashion and redefine beauty standards for generations to come, she said.

“I firmly believe that fashion has the power to transform not only how we look, but also how we feel about ourselves,” Louw elaborated.

“By embracing sensuality through our fashion choices, we can tap into our inner confidence and celebrate our bodies exactly as they are. Whether it’s slipping into a luxurious silk robe or rocking a lace bodysuit, wearing pieces that make us feel sensual and empowered can have a profound impact on our self-esteem and body positivity,” she added.

NOW READ: 28-year-old entrepreneur takes fashion world by storm with new shapewear range