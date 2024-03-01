28-year-old entrepreneur takes fashion world by storm with new shapewear range

“Faced with a market saturated with lacklustre shapewear options, I envisioned something different —something that seamlessly merged comfort with style, shapewear with everyday wear, and versatility with sophistication.”

After three years of traveling the world, meeting women of all shapes and sizes, Zanté Roberson has finally realised her vision of introducing a range of sophisticated shapewear to the South African market.

Speaking to The Citizen, Roberson said her mission was to disrupt the industry, bidding farewell to the outdated, cumbersome shapewear of the past.

“No more layers upon layers, no more suffocating hook-and-eye closures, no more immobile garments that leave us gasping for air.”

Roberson said she sought to enter into a new era of innovation, which led her on a journey to the United States, where over the past three years, she collaborated with top designers and manufacturers to realise this vision.

“I’ve been traveling around the world non-stop and found that women all had the same issues regarding the existing shapewear on the market. I found that South African options available to us were limited to old school stuff that was generically-made with a label stuck on it.”

Zanté Roberson posing in SKULPT shapewear / Pictures: Supplied

Introducing SKULPT

SKULPT is a new range of shapewear, that’s size-inclusive, specialising in undergarments, everyday wear, lounge wear and shapewear.

What makes this brand of shapewear different to others on the market?

The SKULPT range was designed using bonded technology that not only helps the shapewear maintain its shape, but also flatters every curve, without any unwanted lines peeking out.

Models posing in the SKULPT shapewear range / Pictures: Supplied

“Our flexible boning in shapers ensure you can move with ease, while the active wear line boasts four-way stretch and tummy control bands that stay put during even the most intense workouts,” explains Roberson.

She adds that their bodysuits and dresses have built-in bras and strategic double-lined elements for ultimate curve enhancement, and the underwear line is completely seamless with wireless bras.

Pictures: Supplied

Where can I buy SKULPT?

There will be a pop-up store at SOOK, Mall of Africa this weekend (1 – 3 March).

The items will also be available to shop online at www.skulptusa.com