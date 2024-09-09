Lopez drops silver stunner, critics fire back: ‘Trying Too Hard?’

J.Lo's dress revealed much of her toned figure as she confidently posed and smiled for the cameras.

Some viewed Lopez’s red carpet look as a bold revenge dress following her recent split from Ben Affleck. Picture: Instagram/jlo

Jennifer Lopez stole the spotlight at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) red carpet, turning heads in a dazzling floor-length silver gown while promoting her latest film, Unstoppable.

The Love Don’t Cost a Thing star, who recently filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, wowed onlookers on at the TIFF with her bold dress. It featured large black bows at the shoulders, midsection, waist, and knees, revealed much of her toned figure as she confidently posed and smiled for the cameras.

The outfit sparked comparisons to the daring styles of Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, who has made headlines this year for her barely-there looks in public, Parade reported.

Lopezs drops fashion bombshell, but haters yell ‘Stop trying!’

Some viewed Lopez’s red carpet look as a bold revenge dress following her recent split from Affleck. Whatever the inspiration, the Hustlers star’s outfit earned widespread praise when she shared it on Instagram.

Critics didn’t hold back, with one saying: “She needs to stop trying so hard!” and another adding, “Always trying to get attention. Ben doesn’t care! Bye bye.”

The backlash kept coming, with comments like: “Her children need her, and she’s out looking for another victim,” and “This is getting so old with JLO… overexposure everywhere. No class. Sad for her children.”

One particularly harsh remark read: “The thirst is real.”

J.Lo’s 27-year romance run

Lopez’s recent split from Affleck marks her fourth divorce in 27 years, Atlanta Black Star reported.

She first married Ojani Noa in 1997, around the time her breakout role in Selena hit the screens. The marriage lasted less than a year.

In 2002, Lopez tied the knot with her second husband, Chris Judd.

Her longest marriage, beginning in 2004, was to Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins.

Lopez and Affleck first dated in 2002, following her divorce from Judd. They rekindled their romance in 2021, marrying in 2022. Sadly, their union didn’t last, and Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, listing 26 April as the separation date.

