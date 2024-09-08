Exclusive: Nomzamo Mbatha nets coveted denim fashion deal

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha secures one of the most coveted fashion deals, solidifying her status as a style icon on the global stage.

Hot off the heels of her SAFTA (South African Film and Television Awards) Best Actress nomination television series, UShaka Ilembe, and her role as an executive producer, actress Nomzamo Mbatha has netted one of the hottest deals in fashion.

As you drive down any highway in Jozi, you might spot her curvaceous figure in a pair of well-fitting Levi’s curvy denims.

Having starred opposite Bruce Willis in the movie Assassin and playing the main love interest in Coming 2 America 2 , along with being the face of Neutrogena and an Earthshot Global Ambassador, she remains busy.

Beyond acting, she is passionate about philanthropy, helping build schools in her hometown of KwaZulu-Natal, and running the Lighthouse Foundation.

A strong advocate for the youth, Nomzamo now adds another milestone to her impressive career.

The Denim Story

Recently announced as the new Brand Ambassador for Levi’s Curvy, Nomzamo is thrilled about the partnership.

But for her, it’s about more than just the deal — it’s about sharing a personal story.

She speaks to The Citizen about her new ambassadorship and the positive impact she hopes it makes for women in Mzansi.

It is the story of a petite yet curvy South African woman who struggles to find a comfortable fit for denim. “They either gape at the back or don’t fit correctly,” she says.

This is a common experience that resonates with many South African women and young girls who wonder why their jeans never seem to fit the way they should.

“I don’t buy jeans according to size, I buy according to fit,” Nomzamo shares.

Self Challenge

Nomzamo Mbatha, Amapiano musician Lady Du, and entrepreneur Ndalo

Her desire to collaborate with Levi’s came from wanting to challenge herself.

“In my everyday life, I feel like I need to hide my shape and put on oversized clothes,” she says, reflecting on her journey.

Interestingly, when Levi’s first introduced their Curvy line, she was a student at the University of Cape Town, where she earned her Bachelor of Commerce degree in 2018.

Desirability politics

Nomzamo aims to challenge desirability politics in South Africa. “The definition of curvy is so broad, yet it varies in the fashion world from small to medium to large. I always consider how we are creating conversations for women and the positive effects thereof,” she says.

She believes her position with Levi’s is revolutionary, as it changes the way people think about denim.

“I don’t like belts, and this technology was created to solve a global problem. There’s a whole continent of women who have different shapes, and Levi’s accommodates that.”

Her favourite style?

The boyfriend jeans — they fit perfectly and don’t leave a gap at the back, especially for those with a smaller waist.

To the young girls struggling with insecurity and hiding their curves in oversized clothing, Nomzamo has this to say: “Your body is a vessel that you were given to exist in this world. Take care of yourself, but at the end of the day, own your power. We are a spectrum of people, and as you grow, you’ll appreciate that what you have is special in its way. Protect yourself.”

She also shares that society can be oversexualized, emphasising the importance of families and communities protecting young girls.

“Don’t place your self-esteem in what people say to you when you’re young,” she advises.

She speaks passionately about the pressure placed on women when it comes to body size and shape.

“We need to be kinder to each other, challenge harmful conversations, and disrupt the way we view the politics of weight and shape.”

Ultimately, she hopes that her message of confidence, body positivity, and self-love will resonate with women across the continent, both young and mature.