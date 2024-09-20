Watch: Oscar Mbo Drops Sleek New Shoe Line with Bold Fashion Mobile Collabs!

South African brands and celebs are teaming up to shake up the fashion scene, pushing both fresh and timeless styles into the spotlight. In a landscape that's constantly evolving, these collaborations are the hottest way to keep fashion moving forward.

KYALAMI, SOUTH AFRICA – OCTOBER 26: Oscar Mbo & Bonang Matheba at the launch of the Holiday Designed Collection at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on October 26, 2023 in Kyalami, South Africa. Bonang Matheba is a South African award-winning television presenter, radio personality, actress and social media personality. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)

South African brands and celebs are working together to take new and older outfits to the market.

The South African fashion landscape is ever-changing, and when it comes to brand collaborations it seems this is the new way to get new and older brands out there.

We explore the latest streetwear and urban trends in the Mzansi fashion scene.

Shoe collabos

Musician Oscar Mbo (Oscar Mbongeni Ndlovu) popular DJ and producer has become the second South African celebrity to collaborate with New York-based fashion and mostly shoes brand Steve Madden.

Previously, the brand collaborated with celebrity and business mogul Bonang Matheba in the first for the international shoe giants in South Africa.

At a private party in Sandton, Mbo was introduced by master of ceremonies Shamiso Mosaka to a crowd of close family and friends.

His collection was laid out to decorate the hallways leading to the luscious garden, giving fans a taste of what’s in the shop.

Speaking of the collaboration, Mbo feels its natural with the progression of his career.

It’s no secret among sartorialists that he’s considered one of the best-dressed artists in the music industry.

He’s been working on shoe designs for over a year, and it is a passion project for him because he puts a little bit of his personality into every shoe in the range.

Mobelisation

In a fashion collaboration of a different kind, mobile phone Honor got together with local designers to launch and showcase their joint partnership with local luxury brand GALXBOY.

A fashion house that’s so big with the SA youth, you’ll often find queues snaking with young fashionistas waiting at the store to go in.

The two brands have partnered up with GALXBOY, creating a limited edition customised bag or pouch.

But why is there a need for this sort of collaboration?

“We are thrilled to collaborate with GALXBOY to launch the HONOR 200 Series.

This collaboration represents a leap forward in merging technology and contemporary fashion, offering our customers a unique and stylish experience that’s proudly South African,” said Fred Zhou, CEO of Honor South Africa.

The phone’s hook is the camera that can be set to take great fashion selfies.

Fashion stylist Themba Dlamini says “Cell phones have become a huge part of the culture and you know what is equally important to the culture?

“Fashion! Being in the field, it’s a marvel to watch brands like Honor partnering up and assisting in elevating South African fashion brands.

This is a match made in heaven.” Celebrities such as Thembi Seete, Bobby van Jarrsveld, and Big Brother’s Liyema Pansti have been spotted carrying the device and taken to the designer pouch.