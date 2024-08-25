PICS: Style inspiration from Mommy Club’s Neetasha Singh and her love for traditional Indian fashion

South African supermodel Neetasha Singh unequivocally commands the attention of Mzansi audiences with her unwavering love for Indian fashion.

Stunner Neetasha Singh, a South African supermodel from Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal, has wowed Mzansi audiences with her personality and style.

Neetasha rose to fame as an international model and is currently on Showmax’s reality show Mommy Club: Sugar & Spice. She is now a household figure, celebrated not just for her stunning appearance, but also for her perfect fashion sense and opulent lifestyle.

At 36, she personifies elegance and sophistication.

Neetasha is married to Nirosh Bugwandin, the CEO of Brickcity cc, a prominent construction company, and lives a life of luxury that most people can only dream of.

Their romance and opulent nuptials have been featured on the spreads of international magazines and lifestyle TV shows.

Her fashion sense, which blends modern splendour with traditional Indian elegance, distinguishes her as a true style icon.

In Mommy Club: Sugar & Spice, audiences are treated to her deep connection with the exquisite world of Indian luxury couture.

Her style is synonymous with luxury and elegance, and it’s no surprise that her favourite designer is none other than Mumbai-based fashion maestro Manish Malhotra.

Malhotra is revered for his stunning saris, each adorned with hand-beaded Swarovski crystals, bringing a touch of opulence to traditional Indian attire.

His designs are not only a favourite of Neetasha but have also graced global icons such as the Kardashians, who donned his creations at the grand wedding of Anat Ambani in India.

It also includes film and Bollywood sensation Ranveer Singh, who has 47.7 million followers on Instagram, and legendary actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Malhotra’s artistry extends beyond saris; he has also crafted exquisite jewellery for musical superstar and Fenty mogul Rihanna, and styled pop sensation and actress Jennifer Lopez.

He also made J’Lo’s 55th birthday dress for her Bridgerton-themed celebration.

One of Neetasha Singh’s favourite Manish Malhotra looks is the classic hand-beaded Swarovski crystal sari.

This iconic design by Malhotra is a perfect blend of traditional Indian elegance and modern glamour, making it a go-to choice for special occasions.

The sari features intricate beadwork with sparkling Swarovski crystals that catch the light beautifully, adding a touch of opulence to the outfit.

The flowing fabric drapes gracefully, enhancing the wearer’s silhouette, while the detailed craftsmanship speaks to the luxury and sophistication that Malhotra is known for.

Her admiration for Malhotra is matched by her love for Sabyasachi Mukherjee, the genius behind her wedding outfits.

Sabyasachi’s wedding pieces are a work of art, rich with intricate hand-stitched details that tell a story of tradition, love, and grandeur.

Through her fashion choices, she beautifully showcases the richness of Indian culture to the world.

Whether she’s strutting down a runway or appearing on television sets, she takes immense pride in wearing designs that reflect the beauty and heritage of her roots.

Her style is a celebration of her culture, effortlessly blending tradition with contemporary glamour, making her a true ambassador of Indian fashion on the global stage.

She loves this look for its timeless appeal and how it effortlessly showcases her Indian heritage while keeping her style, modern and chic, having shared her thoughts about it on TV.

Steal her style with these tips:

Embrace your heritage

Just like Neetasha Singh, incorporate elements of your cultural heritage into your wardrobe.

This could mean wearing traditional fabrics, jewellery, or prints in a modern fashion, such as pairing a statement ethnic piece with contemporary clothing.

Invest in timeless pieces

Quality over quantity is key. Invest in classic, well-made pieces like a tailored blazer, a little black dress or a pair of perfectly fitted jeans.

These staples can be mixed and matched for various looks.

Statement accessories

Don’t underestimate the power of accessories.

A bold necklace, a pair of statement earrings, or a luxurious scarf can transform a simple outfit into something extraordinary.

Balance is key

If you’re wearing something bold or heavily detailed on top, keep the bottom simple, and vice versa.

This creates a balanced look and lets each piece shine.

Experiment with textures

Mix and match different textures, like pairing a silk blouse with a leather skirt, or a chunky knit sweater with a satin midi skirt.

This adds depth and interest to your outfit.

Tailoring is essential

Make sure your clothes fit perfectly.

A well-tailored outfit will always look more polished. If off-the-rack items don’t fit right, don’t hesitate to take them to a tailor.

Personalise your look

Add personal touches to your outfits that reflect your unique style, whether it’s a signature colour, a favourite type of jewellery or a specific way you like to wear your hair.

Confidence is key

The most important accessory you can wear is confidence.

Whatever you choose to wear, wear it with pride and self-assurance. It will elevate your entire look.

Remember, style is all about expressing who you are, so have fun with it!