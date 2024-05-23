Meet the top 30 stunning contenders for Miss South Africa 2024

These inspiring women bring a wealth of talent, passion and dedication to the Miss SA 2024 competition...

The race for the prestigious title of Miss South Africa 2024 has commenced with the top 30 contestants vying for the title being announced.

These contestants hail from eight of the nation’s provinces, showcasing the rich diversity and talent across the country.

Gauteng leads with 14 contestants, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with four. The Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga each have three contestants, Limpopo and North West have two each, and the Free State and Western Cape each have one contender.

Top 30 Contestants vying for title of Miss SA 2024

KwaZulu-Natal

Andrea Morrison (25)

From Durban, Andrea is a high school English teacher with a Bachelor of Education and an honours degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal. She advocates for equality among South African schools and describes herself as assertive and passionate.

Lebohang Khoza (27)

The Pietermaritzburg model is also a performing arts educator and choreographer with a BA in Performing Arts from the University of KwaZulu-Natal. She aims to introduce performing arts therapy into educational spaces.

Nokulunga Zungu (29)

Hailing from Umlazi, Nokulunga holds a BCom degree and is pursuing her honours degree. She is committed to encouraging youth to prioritise education and wishes to see greater investment in South African creatives.

Sinenhlanhla Mthethwa (23)

From Richards Bay, Sinenhlanhla is a model and entrepreneur with a psychology degree from the University of Zululand. She aims to curb woman-to-woman hate and promote entrepreneurship among the youth to combat unemployment.

Gauteng

Chidimma Adetshina (23)

From Soweto, Chidimma is a model, netball player, and Bachelor of Law student at Varsity College. She is passionate about sports and advocating against violence towards women and children.

Denechia Lowings (24)

Denechia is a determined and independent businesswoman from Centurion who aims to inspire others to achieve their goals and make meaningful changes in their lives.

Kayla Wagg (22)

The Johannesburg model is a business owner and digital marketing student who is described as determined and resilient. She values her family and is dedicated to helping others.

Kirsten Khan (26)

Also from Johannesburg, Kirsten is a model with a diploma in architectural drafting. She is passionate about mental health, advocating for the youth to be seen and heard.

Layla Zoubair (29)

From Kempton Park, Layla is outgoing and loves challenges. Her curiosity drives her passion for learning and growth, making her an avid explorer of new experiences.

Lethaukuthula Maseko (24)

The model is known as the “Diamond from Daveyton.” She embodies resilience and aims to illuminate a path for others through her story of transformation.

Madri van Jaarsveld (27)

From Boksburg, Madri is a newly married businesswoman with a degree in accounting sciences. She aims to continue her late mother’s legacy of community service.

Naledi Matlakala (24)

The Midrand model is also a BCom law student with a BA in Psychology and Criminology. She is dedicated to ensuring accessible and inclusive information and resources for South African communities.

Nompumelelo Maduna (28)

From Rockville, Soweto, Nompumelelo is a marketer and aspiring saxophonist pursuing a master’s degree. She aims to honour her father’s love for music by performing in an orchestra.

Palesa Lombard (25)

From Waverley, Johannesburg, Palesa is a final-year medical student fluent in multiple languages. She balances her scientific interests with creative pursuits and aims to make a positive impact in neurological pathology.

Taahira Katz (25)

Taahira has a degree in Social Science and has travelled as an international model. She is from Nancefield, Johannesburg, and is passionate about mental health and seeks to work with organisations addressing this crisis.

Sherry Wang (29)

From Sunninghill, Sherry holds an honours degree in International Relations and works as an HR manager. She aims to bridge the gap between circumstance and opportunity using her experience and knowledge.

Eastern Cape

Danae Kukard (24)

The East London model is also a teacher with a degree from Stellenbosch University. She is passionate about empowering youth through mentorship, education, culture, and sport.

Kaylan Zeelie (21)

Originally from Uitenhage but now living in Bloemfontein, Kaylan is pursuing an LLB at the University of the Free State. She values kindness and empathy and finds joy in witnessing others thrive.

Nolene Spinks (23)

From Gqeberha, Nolene is a Montessori preschool teacher who dreams big and works hard. She recently launched her first solo single and aims to release more music.

Limpopo

Demoivre (Nolo Dee) Bjalane (26)

From Monsterlus, Nolo is a media practitioner, model and MC specialising in brand strategy. She is the founder of the non-profit NFoundation.

Felicia Bajomo (27)

The Thohoyandou beauty queen has a background in health education with degrees from UCT and UP. She is currently a candidate for a master’s in Public Health and encourages young girls and women to break barriers.

Free State

Janeke van Tonder (23)

From Hennenman, Janeke has an honours degree in Consumer Sciences and works for a media monitoring company. She values integrity and altruism and aims to discuss the impact of smallholder farms with the minister of agriculture.

Mia le Roux (28)

Originally from Sasolburg, raised in Oudtshoorn, Mia is a marketing manager and model with hearing loss. She aims to break barriers and make a positive impact.

North West

Johaneske Pelzer (23)

From Potchefstroom, Johaneske is a photographer with an honours degree in Consumer Science in Fashion Retail Management. She is driven, creative, and passionate about making a meaningful impact.

Onalenna Constantin (26)

Also from Potchefstroom, Onalenna is a model, law student, and entrepreneur. She aims to inspire resilience and grace and wishes to discuss the need for social workers in schools with policymakers.

Mpumalanga

Kebalepile Ramafoko (25)

From Emalahleni, Kebalepile is a skills development facilitator with a BA in Psychology and Languages. She is passionate about sports and youth empowerment.

Nobuhle Langa (26)

Also from Emalahleni, Nobuhle is an audit trainee aiming to become a chartered accountant. She is the founder of the Langelihle Youth Foundation and values resilience and grace.

Reinette Potgieter (26)

From Trichardt, Reinette is a committed teacher with a B Ed degree. She describes herself as timeless and aims to inspire the youth as catalysts for societal change.

Western Cape

Shané Maloney (20)

From Woodhill in Pretoria, Shané is a BCom marketing and management science student. She is also a photographer and English TEFL teacher, describing herself as a warrior who cares deeply for others.