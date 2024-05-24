Daily news update: Cope claims Makwarela behind attack | ANC official ‘assaults’ paramedic | DA leader joins ANC

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, Cope’s Mosiuoa Lekota accuses late former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela of sending relatives to attack leaders, a senior ANC official was allegedly charged for assaulting a female paramedic, and former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga has left the DA for the ANC.

Also, Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi and his wife are pregnant and the top 30 contenders for Miss SA have been revealed.

News today: 24 May 2024

Lekota claims former Tshwane mayor sent people to attack Cope leaders (VIDEO)

Congress of the People (Cope) leader Mosiuoa Lekota has accused the late former mayor of the City of Tshwane, Murunwa Makwarela, of sending his relatives to come and attack him and other leaders.

Picture: Congress of the People (Cope) leader Mosiuoa Lekota during a joint press conference with AfriForum. Picture: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Dean Vivier

The video of the attack went viral on social media.

ANC head of elections in Gauteng accused of assaulting paramedic at hospital

A senior ANC official in Gauteng is alleged to have been involved in an altercation with a female paramedic.

Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital. Image for illustrative purposes. Photo: Gallo Images

The incident is reported to have occurred at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital after the accused’s brother was transported to hospital.

Former DA leader Nqaba Bhanga rejoins ANC

With less than a week to go to the polls, the African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape has welcomed former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga back to the governing party.

Former Democratic Alliance (DA) Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga. Picture: Gallo Images / Lulama Zenzile

Bhanga was unveiled alongside Themba Mangqase and Eric Jinikwe at the ANC’s regional headquarters in Gqeberha on Thursday.

Mbalula calls AfriForum ‘overenthusiastic braggarts’ after private prosecution for Dubai trip

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has maintained his innocence following AfriForum’s decision to initiate a private prosecution against him regarding his controversial Dubai trip.

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on 30 March 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Mbalula, who served as the Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture at the time, took his family on a holiday to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) city in 2016.

Pikitup strike: No end in sight as ActionSA demands apology from mayor over remarks

A Pikitup strike that has left parts of Joburg CBD looking like a rubbish heap after waste collection was brought to a standstill last week will continue for the foreseeable future, a representative said on Thursday.

Garbage piles at the corner of Albertina Sisulu Road and Von Wielligh Street in Johannesburg, 22 May 2022, during a strike by contract workers demanding answers on unfilled permanent positions. Workers have been employed in the City of Johannesburg’ s waste management company for five and 10 years and were overlooked for the positions. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

This while ActionSA hit back at mayor Kabelo Gwamanda’s accusation that its members had “directly influenced and sponsored the disruption of services to nearly a million residences and businesses across the city”.

PICS: Another ‘Bok’ baby on the way − Bongi Mbonambi and wife announce pregnancy

Congratulations are in order for Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi and his wife, Anastacia Mbonambi, as they joyfully announce their second pregnancy.

Bongi Mbonambi and his wife, Anastacia Mbonambi. Pictures: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images and Instagram/@everydaylife_stacy

Anastacia shared the exciting news on Instagram, showcasing her adorable baby bump this week.

Meet the top 30 stunning contenders for Miss South Africa 2024

The race for the prestigious title of Miss South Africa 2024 has commenced with the top 30 contestants vying for the title being announced.

Miss South Africa 2024 top 30, Taahira Katz and Nokulunga Zungu. Pictures: Instagram

These contestants hail from eight of the nation’s provinces, showcasing the rich diversity and talent across the country.

Four South Africans included in English Premiership Team of the Season

Despite being red-carded in his final match for Leicester Tigers last weekend, and subsequently being handed a six-match ban, Springbok No 8 Jasper Wiese is one of four South Africans included in the English Premiership’s Team of the Season.

Bath tighthead prop Thomas du Toit. Picture: trick Khachfe/Getty Images

Wiese, who will move to Japan next season, heard on Thursday he will miss six Test matches this season because of the ban, following his red-carding for a dangerous tackle in the match against Exeter at the weekend.

Mojela sends ‘come and get me’ plea to Sundowns

TS Galaxy winger Bradley Mojela, who has had an excellent first season in the DStv Premiership, has said he would love to join champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Bradley Mojela wants to join Mamelodi Sundowns. Picture: Backpagepix

The 27 year-old winger, who has four goals and one assist in the top flight this season, has previously been linked with a move to Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

