Daily news update: Cope claims Makwarela behind attack | ANC official ‘assaults’ paramedic | DA leader joins ANC
Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
Photo: iStock/The Citizen/Cheryl Kahla
In today’s news, Cope’s Mosiuoa Lekota accuses late former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela of sending relatives to attack leaders, a senior ANC official was allegedly charged for assaulting a female paramedic, and former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga has left the DA for the ANC.
Also, Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi and his wife are pregnant and the top 30 contenders for Miss SA have been revealed.
News today: 24 May 2024
Lekota claims former Tshwane mayor sent people to attack Cope leaders (VIDEO)
Congress of the People (Cope) leader Mosiuoa Lekota has accused the late former mayor of the City of Tshwane, Murunwa Makwarela, of sending his relatives to come and attack him and other leaders.
The video of the attack went viral on social media.
ANC head of elections in Gauteng accused of assaulting paramedic at hospital
A senior ANC official in Gauteng is alleged to have been involved in an altercation with a female paramedic.
The incident is reported to have occurred at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital after the accused’s brother was transported to hospital.
Former DA leader Nqaba Bhanga rejoins ANC
With less than a week to go to the polls, the African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape has welcomed former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga back to the governing party.
Bhanga was unveiled alongside Themba Mangqase and Eric Jinikwe at the ANC’s regional headquarters in Gqeberha on Thursday.
Mbalula calls AfriForum ‘overenthusiastic braggarts’ after private prosecution for Dubai trip
African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has maintained his innocence following AfriForum’s decision to initiate a private prosecution against him regarding his controversial Dubai trip.
Mbalula, who served as the Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture at the time, took his family on a holiday to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) city in 2016.
Pikitup strike: No end in sight as ActionSA demands apology from mayor over remarks
A Pikitup strike that has left parts of Joburg CBD looking like a rubbish heap after waste collection was brought to a standstill last week will continue for the foreseeable future, a representative said on Thursday.
This while ActionSA hit back at mayor Kabelo Gwamanda’s accusation that its members had “directly influenced and sponsored the disruption of services to nearly a million residences and businesses across the city”.
PICS: Another ‘Bok’ baby on the way − Bongi Mbonambi and wife announce pregnancy
Congratulations are in order for Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi and his wife, Anastacia Mbonambi, as they joyfully announce their second pregnancy.
Anastacia shared the exciting news on Instagram, showcasing her adorable baby bump this week.
Meet the top 30 stunning contenders for Miss South Africa 2024
The race for the prestigious title of Miss South Africa 2024 has commenced with the top 30 contestants vying for the title being announced.
These contestants hail from eight of the nation’s provinces, showcasing the rich diversity and talent across the country.
Four South Africans included in English Premiership Team of the Season
Despite being red-carded in his final match for Leicester Tigers last weekend, and subsequently being handed a six-match ban, Springbok No 8 Jasper Wiese is one of four South Africans included in the English Premiership’s Team of the Season.
Wiese, who will move to Japan next season, heard on Thursday he will miss six Test matches this season because of the ban, following his red-carding for a dangerous tackle in the match against Exeter at the weekend.
Mojela sends ‘come and get me’ plea to Sundowns
TS Galaxy winger Bradley Mojela, who has had an excellent first season in the DStv Premiership, has said he would love to join champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
The 27 year-old winger, who has four goals and one assist in the top flight this season, has previously been linked with a move to Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.