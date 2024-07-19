#OPA2024 Red Carpet: ‘Vintage Cyril’, Chanel, LV sneakers…and a Gucci-less Malema

ANC chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli's R29k Louis Vuitton sneakers; a Chanel handbag for Malusi Gigaba's wife and Barbiecore on the red carpet...

From left: Minister of Employment and Labour, Nomakhosazana Meth; ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane; ANC MP Malusi Gigaba and Nomfundo Fakudze. Pictures: X

Glitz, glam and traditional flair took the red carpet by storm at the official Opening of Parliament which took place at the Cape Town City Hall on International Mandela Day.

MPs and dignitaries put their best foot forward as they stepped into the the Parliament’s seventh term with President Cyril Ramaphosa “recycling” his signature pin-striped suit, red tie and crisp white shirt for his Opening of Parliament Address (OPA).

Opening of Parliament: On the Red Carpet

Despite it not being a SONA fashion affair – with most ministers and MPs donning traditional gear, let’s round up some red carpet hits and misses nevertheless…

Cyril Ramaphosa and First Lady Tshepo Motsepe

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife, Dr Tshepo Motsepe, make their red carpet arrival at the Cape Town City Hall for the Opening of Parliament. INSET: Ramaphosa delivering his address in his usual pin-striped suit and red tie. Pictures: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

ALSO READ: SA’s First Lady: Five things to know about Dr Tshepo Motsepe (and THAT kiss)

Barbiecore: Thami Dish and Nomvula Mokonyane

Nomvula Mokonyane and Thami Dish. Picture: X/ @esobusi

Red carpet host Thami Dish from The Thami Dish Foundation was an explosion of baby pink frills and thrills, while 61-year-old ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane went Barbiecore at the Parly with a fuchsia feathers-and-sequins creation.

[IN PICTURES] on the side lines State of the Nation Address and Opening of Parliament. pic.twitter.com/ShmIWiRocP — Nomvula Mokonyane (@nomvulamoko_) July 19, 2024

Malusi Gigaba and Nomfundo Fakudze

Malusi Gigaba and Nomfundo Fakudze. Picture: X/ GCIS

It was yet another case of “suit maketh the man” for Malusi Gigaba as the ANC MP – who is rumoured to have more than 200 suits in his cupboard – walked the red carpet with wife, Nomfundo Fakudze.

The former minister of finance and home affairs’ wife cut a stylish figure in a body-hugging duck egg blue dress with some flower detail on the bodice.

The executive director of Status Capital Building Society is known for flashing expensive “arm candy”, with social media users quick to point out her Chanel bag…

Mdumiseni Ntuli and Julius Malema

Mdumiseni Ntuli and Julius Malema. Pictures: X/ @joy_zelda and EFFSouthAfrica

It was ANC chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli’s expensive taste in footwear which set the tongues wagging this time.

The ANC chief whip was spotted wearing a pair of Louis Vuitton designer black sneakers which – at the rumoured estimate of R29,000 – costs more than what the average South African earns in a month.

So Julius Malema of The EFF not allowed to wear expensive shoes but Mdumiseni Ntuli is allowed to wear a LV Sneaker worth R29840,00



Opening of Parliament Address

President Cyril Ramaphosa pic.twitter.com/S9NUik5cDT July 18, 2024

Red carpet shoe envy?

Recently, netizens slammed Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema for claiming to champion the rights of the poor in a pair of Corteo on Spikes Oxford shoes which costs about R28,000).

The EFF leader, who wore his revolutionary overalls on the red carpet, is well known for flashing luxury designer wear such as Gucci and Louis Vuitton.

His Durban July shoes is advertised on Christian Louboutin’s website for a $1,545 (about R28,000), so no doubt he had some shoe envy on Thursday…

Nomakhosazana Meth

Minister of Employment and Labour, Nomakhosazana Meth, wore a chic but cheeky knee-length dress with Christian Dior-inspired detail around her middle, coupled with a burnt-orange mantle.

Nomakhosazana Meth. Picture: X/ GCIS

John and Terry Steenhuisen

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen stayed true to the blue with his choice of tie.and suit.

His wife, Terry, wore a Grecian-inspired forest green dress for her husband’s first OPA as minister of agriculture.

John and Terry Steenhuisen. Picture: X/ GCIS

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

LADY IN RED: Minister for Small Business Development Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. Picture: X/ GCIS

Minister of Electricity and Energy Kgosientso Ramokgopa sparked on the red carpet in a stylish blue suit and golden tie with beaded bracelets for added pizzaz.

Bosa

Build One SA (BOSA) co-founder and deputy leader Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster meant business in a fitted purple suit and pointed stilettos. Picture: X/ @NobuntuSA

Pappa Penny

Disco legend and MK party member ‘Shangaan Disco King’ Pappa Penny was all green glitter and bling. Picture: @KayaNews

The traditional red carpet route

Ahead of the event, Parliament said it had partnered with Proudly South Africa “in support of the South African fashion industry by urging Members of Parliament and guests to wear locally produced attire”.

Some MPs and dignitaries opted the traditional route…