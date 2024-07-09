Long walk from the car park? Julius Malema makes up for ‘VVIP snub’ in those R28k shoes…

It appears that not even his shiny pair of Louboutins could secure EFF leader Julius Malema entry into the VVIP area at the Durban July.

EFF leader Julius Malema stepped out in a pair of Christian Louboutin shoes with wife, Mantwa, for his Durban July outing on Saturday, 6 July 2024. Pictures: X/ @Julius_S_Malema and christianlouboutin.com

Last year, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema came under fire for flashing a watch worth millions at the Durban July horse racing event.

This year, the politician put “the wrong foot forward” on race day in shoes costing more than what most South Africans earn in a month…

Netizens slammed Malema for claiming to champion the rights of the poor in a pair of Corteo on Spikes Oxford shoes.

His snazzy footwear is advertised on luxury Christian Louboutin’s website for a $1,545 (about R28,000).

Durban July: Julius Malema hits racecourse in his Louboutin shoes

Julius Malema, wife Mantwa…and the price tag of the EFF leader’s Durban July shoes…. Pictures: X/ @Julius_S_Malema and christianlouboutin.com



Over the years, the outspoken politician and his wife, Mantwa Matlala, have become Durban July regulars.

Mantwa channelled this year’s theme, “Ride the Wave”, in a silky shell-grey creation adorned with strings glorious strings of pearls by designer Maphepha Ndaba.

For his dressing-up game, the 43-year-old Juju donned one of Sifiso Mazibuko’s black-tie numbers from the exclusive Master Suit label, finished off, of course, by those spike-heeled shoes.

Mzansi reacts to Malema’s raceday outfit

“A champion for the poor. Yeah, right,” said Rob Chandler online.

Another X user, @iamzizir, added: “How can you represent the poor when your suit is worth more than a household’s entire income? In Parliament, you wear overalls and boots because you claim to identify with the poor, but in real life, you live in opulence and you dress like a superstar. Are the overalls just a show for you to get votes?”

@notinheritable said Malema was “fighting for the poor in Armani.”

VVIP snub for Malema?

Unverified claims on social media said Malema was not allowed to enter the secured VVIP area where KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli was rubbing shoulders with other politicians at the Durban July on Saturday.

Malema allegedly had to “park outside” the Greyville Racecourse and “walk to his tent”.

Malema has come under fire for his lavish lifestyle on numerous occasions in the past.

In April this year, Juju splashed the swank and swagger of his son Ratanang’s matric dance affair on his Instagram account: From helping his son prep and polish for his big night out to playing chauffeur in his Mercedes G-Wagon valued at R3.3 million.

