Sushi and satin panties please: You can now order lingerie on Uber Eats

Xanet Scheepers

If you have a hot date and no time to stop at the mall for a pair of lingerie that will make your date’s knees swoon, just order a side of sexy black knickers with your sushi and bottle of wine while you get dressed.

Convenience is at the order of the day these days, and has been for a couple of years, as people desperately struggled to find ways to carve out more time for themselves in their busy schedules.

While the rat race did subside during the Covid-19 pandemic, being stuck at home taught people inventive ways to not only do their shopping, but to also save time so they could spend more time with their families. Online shopping sales boomed during the pandemic and a slew of grocery delivery services popped up.

In Japan, you can buy anything from a tie to a canned T-shirt, a bulk bag of rice and even eggs from a vending machine.

So, the question really shouldn’t be why you would want to order lingerie from a food delivery app, but rather what their turn-around time on delivery and exchanges is.

If convenience is what makes your life easier, you’ll be thrilled to hear that Thabooty’s Underwear and Shapewear will be available to order on the Uber Eats app this summer.

“Over the years we have seen wonderful growth and we are delighted to collaborate with Uber Eats to make Thabooty’s more accessible to women by delivering to their doorstep at the touch of a button,” said Thabooty’s founder Thando Thabethe in a statement on Wednesday morning.

Cikida Gcali-Mabusela, head of New Verticals for Uber Eats Sub-Saharan Africa said the collaboration with Thabooty’s takes them one step closer to delivering on their vision of evolving Uber Eats into a virtual mall that allows users to get anything delivered to their doorstep as quickly as possible.

Thabooty’s is available on Uber Eats via Thabooty’s stores in Dainfern and The Glen, as well as online at Thabootys.com, and for those that are outside of Johannesburg.

