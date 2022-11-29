947 and Mark Pilgrim win big at SA Radio Awards

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The South African Radio Awards took place over the weekend, and some listeners’ favourites such as Anele Mdoda and Thando Thabethe from 947 went home with big recognition.

The Radio Awards helps recognise and acknowledge outstanding achievements in the South African radio industry.

947 wins big

A station made up of stars, such as Anele Mdoda, Thando Thabethe, Hulisani Ravele, Frankie Du Toit and more, was awarded the station of the year.

There was more recognition for the individual shows, such as Thabethe winning Best Afternoon Drive presenter and Best Afternoon Drive Show. Mdoda was also awarded Best Breakfast Show Presenter, the 947 Top 40 show which occurs every Saturday, and is presented by Zweli Mbhele who won Best Music Show.

The station called their presenters “a bunch of winners”. Mdoda was humbled by the recognition and said their competitors keep them on their toes.

I do have competition but they keep us sharp ⭐️⭐️⭐️ https://t.co/n9U0eR6JfD— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) November 27, 2022

Mark Pilgrim’s big moment

Pilgrim has the support of the whole country as he battles cancer and he had some good news to celebrate. His weekend radio show on Hot 1027 FM came out on top as the best Weekend Radio Show. Pilgrim said the standing ovation brought tears to his eyes.

The veteran presenter shared a video of the emotional moment on his social media accounts.

“Wow! Just won BEST WEEKEND RADIO SHOW at the SA Radio Awards! Thank you for that ovation! Brought tears to my eyes. I may be in the hospital bed, but I’m there in spirit! Thank you!”

Wow! Just won BEST WEEKEND RADIO SHOW at the SA Radio Awards! ????????✨. Thank you for that ovation! Brought tears to my eyes. I may be in the hospital bed, but I’m there in spirit! Thank you! ????????????????✨ pic.twitter.com/fCqvJa217Z— Mark Pilgrim (@MarkPilgrimZA) November 26, 2022

Jacaranda FM walked away as The Best Breakfast Show in Mzansi for Martin Bester, for the second time in a row.

Bester said: “This is an absolute honour and a great feeling to get this acknowledgement from my peers and our listeners (our morning family as we call them). My job is made so much easier by a fantastic production team and wonderful content to work with. Everyone on my team and especially our listeners make this show so special. I’m so grateful, I’m so humbled!”

Bester also raked up another award, his longstanding Good Morning Angels feature won the Best Commercial Station Community Project award for ‘Helping single mom Nkami back on her feet’.