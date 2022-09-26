PIC: Ntando Duma sizzles in luminous yellow bikini – where to buy yours

Xanet Scheepers

South African actress Ntando Duma left her Instagram followers breathless once again this weekend after she shared a number of sexy photos of her posing in a luminous yellow bikini on a beach in Namibia.

The girl mom radiated confidence in a barely-there luminous two-piece swimsuit from Namibian Online fashion store, Fashionwins.

The Rhytm City actress, who recently celebrated her 27th birthday most certainly isn’t shy to show off her rocking body.

As a first-time mom who celebrated her daughter, Sbahle Lisakhanya Mzizi’s fifth birthday in July with a lavish candy wonderland themed birthday party, she is in amazing shape, ready to take summer on by the horns.

Here’s how to get Ntando Duma’s sexy yellow bikini look:

While no-one should prescribe to you what to wear, there are some important tips to keep in mind if you want to look your best to capture those all-important Instagram moments.

You don’t have to have a flat stomach to wear a bikini, but choosing the right design for your body type will go a long way in helping you look your best poolside.

If you want to hide your muffin top, opt for a bikini with a soft fold-over band that sits on top of your skin, rather than digging into it.

A dark swimsuit like a dark blue or black can create a slimmer appearance.

Swimsuits with patterns like lines, small polka dots, flowers or any other pattern can also create a streamlined look.

If you feel self-conscious about your tummy bulge, look for a swimsuit with a deep v-neck or plunge style. This will give the illusion of a longer chest. Lattice detailing or ruffles will also help to cover up your ‘tummy bulge’.

Where to buy your luminous yellow bikini for summer:

WnTCo Strings attached 2-Piece Lime Bikini-Wardrobenthings, R499, Takealot.com

One Shoulder Bikini, R167, Shein

Kamoni Yellow V Neck Tropical Print Criss Cross Back Tie Low Waist Bikini, R515.95, kamoni.co.za

Joy Joy Buckle Belt Swimsuit, R499, Zando