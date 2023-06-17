WATCH: Ntando Duma enjoys her new venture as a director

By Asanda Mbayimbayi

Multi-talented media personality and actress Ntando Duma continues to make waves as she fearlessly pursues her dreams.

Now, she is making a splash in her latest venture as a director.

Ntando amazed her followers on social media by revealing her talent as a director and showcasing the best moments of her journey in that role.

Ntando Duma directing on set. Video: Instagram@NtandoDuma

Young and talented

At just 27 years old, Ntando has already completed her third project as a director, following her successful debut of conceptualising and directing a music video for Lady Amar’s Hamba Juba with Murumba Pitch in 2022.

Reflecting on her directorial work for this music video, Ntando expressed her deep gratitude for the opportunity she was given to helm this project.

“I had the great honour of conceptualising and directing this music video. Thank you to everyone that was a part of it and a big shout out to @chateaudelrei and everyone else who contributed to making this video a beautiful success.

“Literally the biggest song in the country right now,” she wrote on her Instagram post.

Ntando Duma living her dream as a director

While Ntando is known for her acting and media presence, she is gradually revealing herself as a jack-of-all-trades with surprising skills to share with the world.

Ntando Duma took to Instagram and shared her resolute journey towards her dreams, expressing her unwavering confidence in pursuing the path she desires.

“To daily growth, creativity, and learning,” she wrote.

“Bagged another one today! What a spectacular piece. I cannot for you guys to see the final product. It’s a wrap,” she wrote on the social media platform.

Behind-the-scenes

Ensuring her fans stay in the loop, Ntando treated them to some behind-the-scenes pictures while directing on set.

She showed off her passion for her dream of being a director.

Ntando Duma directing on set. Picture: Instagram@NtandoDuma

Ntando Duma directing on set. Picture: Instagram@NtandoDuma

