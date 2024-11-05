‘We haven’t even scratched the surface’ – Soweto Fashion Week founder on 13 years of consistency [VIDEO]

More than 40 designers showcased at the 13th Sta-Sof-Fro SFW Spring/Summer held at the Soweto Theatre.

A model on the runway of the 13th SFW at the Soweto Theatre. Picture: Supplied

Despite its consistency of more than a decade, Soweto Fashion Week (SFW) founder Steph Manzini said the fashion show is yet to reach its desired targets.

“I as the visual architect can say with surety that we haven’t even scratched the surface of what we need to achieve,” Manzini told The Citizen.

The 13th edition of the Sta-Sof-Fro SFW Spring/Summer was held at the Soweto Theatre last week where more than 40 designers showcased their garments.

“We have it [SFW] twice a year and every season moves us a step forward. Every season is unique, however, the 13th edition season two is definitely one of the best I would say,” averred Manzini.

Established in 2011 the SFW has assisted more than 120 designers and 1000 runway models on the African continent, catapulting their businesses and support for 13 years.

ALSO READ: WATCH: South African designers take centre stage at Moscow Fashion Week

Growing fashion landscape

This year’s SFW saw more than 40 designers — a step up from previous instalments according to Manzini.

“However, being an industrial institution that’s meant to strengthen the country’s position in the global fashion landscape, we should be showcasing more designers in the coming seasons and years.”

“The community of fashion seems to have expanded through our initiative. More stakeholders and people in general are having a growing interest in the local fashion market. Which is and has been a niche for years,” said Manzini.

Russian designer Irena Soprano, through her brand Solangel made a debut at this year’s SFW. Solangel garments have been worn by global figures such as Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Mariah Carey to mention a few.

Seasoned Afro-heritage South African brand Sun Goddess was also one of the debutants at the SFW.

“Not to mention the emerging designers and local fashion schools partnerships such as UJ fashion design, Soweto’s own George Tebor, SewAfrica among other schools of fashion.”

Manzini is part of the international committee member of Brics+ Fashion Summit. He recently returned from Mosco where the Brics+ Fashion Summit took place, showcasing a handful of South African designers.

“All the designers that were in Russia also showcased their work. We are in the business of building local fashion in the township market and international markets that have similar interests,” Manzini shared.

“Building an all-round community of fashion is essential. We cannot have only an upmarket local industry and therefore we have aligned ourselves with fashion brands that share the same interest.”

ALSO READ: ‘BRICS+ fashion summit has definitely seen growth,’ says Soweto Fashion Week’s Stephen Manzini [VIDEO]

Diversity

Fashion runways all over the world are dominated by young models that look a particular way. Manzini said the SFW runway displayed a sense of inclusivity.

“Usually we work with about 70 models, both male and female, however, it all depends on the designers and what they are looking for as well,” he said.

This year’s SFW was themed Uncharted Creativity Spring/Summer.

The SFW has been in partnership with Joburg Theatre for more than a decade, having used other venues in Soweto during the past 13 years.

“The partnership with Joburg Theatre has really been a great one because as much as the technical teams were challenged in our early days they found ways and solutions to display our runway.

As part of their growth plans, Manzini said they would like to host workshops and create a profitable environment for local fashion.

“Our goal is to turn this into a fashion capital — this means bricks and mortar — which also means we still have a long way to go.”

NOW READ: ‘Russians showing me love’- Frank Apollo after creating playlist for Boys of Soweto at Moscow Fashion Show