Sun-kissed and sophisticated: SA’s swimwear trends make waves this season

With the holiday season around the corner, South Africa’s beaches are gearing up for the sun and surf.

This year’s swimwear trends are all about balance – bold yet refined, functional yet stylish.

“This season is about making a statement, but in a way that feels effortless,” said image consultant Lynne McMaster.

“People want to stand out, but they don’t want to shout. It’s about confidence and subtle sophistication.”

Warren Wareing, founder and CEO of Island Style, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the ongoing importance of practicality.

“If it doesn’t work in the water, what’s the point?” he said. For him, the essence of swimwear remains functionality first, with style playing a close second. “You’ve got to be able to surf in it, swim in it, and still feel comfortable lounging by the pool.”

Comfort and practicality

High-waisted bikinis are making a comeback this summer, a trend that Wareing says isn’t entirely surprising.

“We’ve seen this before in the 80s,” he shared.

“What’s different now is the modern cut – today’s version sits higher on the hips, giving a more flattering look while still being functional.”

This revival is about accentuating the figure without sacrificing comfort. “It’s practical, it stays in place, and it looks great.”

The timeless black bikini also remains a staple.

“Black never goes out of style,” Wareing said. “It’s simple, flattering, and suits everyone. Trends come and go, but black is forever.”

His company, Island Style, has stayed true to classic designs, focusing on what works rather than chasing every new fashion wave.

Sustainability has become another important consideration in swimwear choices. Wareing said he noted a shift towards eco-friendly materials, driven primarily by younger consumers.

“There’s definitely a growing awareness of sustainability,” he explained. “We’re exploring the use of recycled materials in our designs because it’s something customers care about.”

Fabrics are going green

Adding versatility to swimwear is another significant trend. “People want swimwear that works as daywear too,” Wareing added. “Whether it’s by the pool or heading into town, the design has to be multifunctional.”

For crochet artist and artisanal swimwear manufacturer Sandra du Plooy of Anna S, soft neutral tones and understated designs are the highlights of this summer. “Denim blues, rose pinks, stone colours, and greens are in,” she said.

“And mustard—mustard just keeps selling!” Crochet swimwear, once overlooked for its perceived fragility, is gaining popularity thanks to improved durability.

“As long as you take care of it—cold wash, lay it flat to dry—it keeps its shape,” she added. Anna is also working on expanding her range to include resort wear, which, like her swimwear, is handcrafted and designed with longevity in mind.

According to Ashley Battle of The Lot Collective, the 80s influence is undeniable but with a modern twist.

“You’re seeing a lot of dual tones, nude emerald greens, and prints that are softer,” she said. “What’s trending are subtle patterns like small animal prints – nothing too loud – and greenery.”

Battle also highlighted the growing trend of swimwear adorned with metallic detail. “Gold, not silver, is the metal of the season,” she said, “and matching resort wear, like kaftans and long dresses, is all the rage.”

McMaster said that matching sets are the “it” look and that trends this season are a balancing act. “What’s exciting about this summer is how different elements are coming together,” McMaster said.

“You’ve got high-waisted cuts from the 80s, modern sustainability, and a blend of warm and neutral colours with softer prints.

“It’s all about embracing individuality without losing that sense of ease. Whether you’re on the beach or at a pool party, the look is bold, but it’s grounded in confidence and practicality.”

