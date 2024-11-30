Glamour Meets the Racecourse: A star-studded affair at the Betway Summer Cup

Glamour Meets the Racecourse: A star-studded affair at the Betway Summer Cup. Picture: Thami Kwazi

The Betway Summer Cup, one of South Africa’s premier horse racing events, has evolved into more than just a sporting spectacle.

Taking place today at the Turffontein Racecourse, punters and fashionistas gathered to witness some of the best jockeys and horses compete.

Under the theme Silks in the City, the event fused high fashion, celebrity culture and sophistication, attracting the who’s who of South African society.

This year was no exception, with celebrities, former Miss South Africas and retired soccer stars showcasing impeccable style.

Summer Cup: Tansy Coetzee’s Ethereal Elegance

Former Miss South Africa Tansy Coetzee made a breathtaking appearance, embodying grace and glamour.

Former Miss South Africa Tansy Coetzee. Picture: Thami Kwazi

Draped in flowing silk fabrics that shimmered under the Johannesburg sun, Tansy’s look was a masterclass in understated elegance.

Her gown, a soft pastel creation with intricate designer imprints, was the work of one of South Africa’s leading couturiers.

The fabric cascaded around her like liquid gold, making her a vision of timeless beauty. Complementing her look were delicate gold accessories and a minimalist makeup style, allowing her natural radiance to take center stage.

“I wanted to wear something that felt effortless yet luxurious,” Tansy shared.

“The Betway Summer Cup is about embracing the vibrancy of South African culture, and I wanted my outfit to reflect that.”

Designer Imprints: A celebration of local talent

The Betway Summer Cup has become a platform for South Africa’s leading designers to showcase their creativity.

Designer Imprints: A celebration of local talent. Picture: Thami Kwazi

This year, the emphasis was on bold prints and innovative tailoring. From flowing gowns adorned with African-inspired patterns to sharp, tailored suits, designers left no stone unturned in ensuring their celebrity clients made a lasting impression. Emerging designers like Imprint were at the forefront.

Simphiwe Tshabalala and Reneilwe Letsholonyane: The kings of tailored sophistication

Retired soccer stars Simphiwe Tshabalala and Reneilwe Letsholonyane proved that fashion isn’t just for the runway. Both arrived in exquisitely tailored suits, embodying the epitome of racecourse chic.

Simphiwe Tshabalala and Reneilwe Letsholonyane: The kings of tailored sophistication. Picture: Thami Kwazi

Simphiwe opted for a classic black suit with a modern twist – contrasting lapels and a pop of monochrome with his silk shirt with a silk pocket square. His polished leather shoes and subtle wristwatch completed the ensemble, giving him a suave, debonair look.

Reneilwe, on the other hand, showcased a more experimental side. His blue three-piece suit, paired with a shirt that matched his camel shaded loafers, was a testament to his confident style.

“Dressing for the Summer Cup is all about combining comfort with class,” Reneilwe said. “It’s not just about looking good – it’s about feeling good too.”

Summer Cup: The racecourse look redefined



The Betway Summer Cup continues to set the standard for racecourse fashion. With a blend of glamour, tradition, and individuality, this year’s event celebrated South African style at its finest.

Whether it was Tansy Coetzee’s flowing silk masterpiece, designer-imprinted gowns, or Simphiwe and Reneilwe’s tailored sophistication, the message was clear: fashion at the Summer Cup is a cultural event in itself.

Simphiwe Tshabalala. Picture: Thami Kwazi

As the horses thundered down the track, the crowd’s attention was equally divided between the thrilling races and the dazzling display of fashion.

