Longshots win first few races as Summer Cup bathed in sunshine

Upset results can’t spoil party mood at Turffontein.

Glorious sunny weather greeted a large festive crowd at Turffontein for Betway Summer Cup race day, but it was stormy weather on the punting front with longshots winning the first three races on the card.

Happily for players of the Pick 6 exotic bet, which attracted a monster R7-million pool, Race 4 was won by the relatively well-backed Chasing Happiness (5-1). This would have kept many backers in the Pick 6 hunt as pundits had recommended a wide selection for the first leg.

Race 1, the first juvenile scurry of the season, went the way of 20-1 chance Glastonbury with most of the fancied first-timers not living up to expectations.

Hong Kong at 13-1 got the better of 28-10 favourite Green Sapphire in the second race. Then 35-1 roughie Fire ’n Flames trotted up in Race 3, with other outsiders filling the places and hot favourite and Equus Horse of the Year, Dave The King, well out of the picture.

The early formbook shocks failed to dampen spirits of the swelling crowd of racegoers who entered into the party mood that sponsor Betway and operator 4Racing inspired with a well-dressed venue.

The fashion theme ‘Silks in the City‘ ensured a colourful scene at the historic course – reminiscent of the grand old times of racing’s heyday. The largest hat imaginable, a red extravaganza, made an appearance in the winner’s circle after the first race.

Every post-race interviewee was full of praise for the vibe on course.

The presence of UK champion jockey Oisin Murphy – flown out to ride filly Frances Ethel in the Grade 1 R6-million Betway Summer Cup itself – certainly elevated the status of Joburg’s premier race meeting.

Murphy had his first race experience of the Turffontein turf in Race 2, aboard Green Street, but the Sean Tarry-trained three-year-old filly was slowly away from the 1160m start and never regained ground on the speed horses.

Race 4, the Grade 3 Carry On Alice Stakes, commemorating a popular galloper of the past, pumped up the excitement with a thrilling finish. Visiting Cape Town jockey Aldo Domeyer performed heroics on Chasing Happiness, getting the four-year-old filly to rally after being headed by 10-1 shot Elegant Ice.