Selfie culture behind surge in lip lifts and fillers

Once a year, the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS) reveals the latest trends in cosmetic medicine and surgery.

With over 2 200 members who are facial plastic and reconstructive surgeons, the academy has a good understanding of what motivates patients to get particular procedures. Recently, patients of all genders have been seeking treatments to improve their appearance in selfies.

After a surge in video-conferencing due to the pandemic, people have become more self-conscious about their appearance on camera. As a result, many have turned to injections to achieve a more youthful look.

Now, there is a growing interest in facial touch-ups to ensure the perfect selfie. With the rise of social media and the importance of online image, it seems that patients are willing to go the extra mile to capture the perfect photo.

Few surgical procedures for Gen Z

The demand for cosmetic treatments and facial plastic surgery procedures continued to rise in 2022 across all age categories. A report by the AAFPRS found that 58% of its members had seen an increase in bookings and treatments over the past year, with over three-quarters reporting a demand increase of over 10% for these types of procedures.

Women, in particular, were found to be more interested in facial plastic surgery, with practitioners reporting that 16 out of 18 procedures surveyed had more female patients than male patients, except for hair transplants and otoplasty (cosmetic ear surgery).

The report also revealed that patients are increasingly opting for non-invasive procedures, such as neurotoxin injections like Botox, dermal fillers, and chemical peels.

Patients of all genders are focused on preventing or reducing the signs of aging. Among surgical procedures, facelifts, blepharoplasties (removing excess skin from eyelids), and rhinoplasties (nose jobs) are the most popular.

Rhinoplasty remains the most requested surgical procedure for patients under the age of 34, while blepharoplasty is the preferred option for those aged 35 to 64.

Overall, it seems that patients are looking for subtle enhancements to their appearance, with a preference for non-invasive treatments and procedures that require minimal downtime.

Contrary to popular belief, the so-called ‘Snapchat dysmorphia’ does not seem to be driving a surge in facial plastic surgery procedures among younger generations, according to the report’s authors.

While nearly 75% of plastic surgeons surveyed reported an increase in patients under the age of 30 seeking cosmetic surgery procedures and injectables, these are mainly preventive measures to avoid the need for more extensive procedures later in life.

The report suggests that the influence of Generation Z on the aesthetic marketplace is not yet generating significant jumps in facial plastic surgery procedure numbers.

However, for the age group of 35 to 55, there has been a considerable increase in surgical procedure activity. The authors suggest that this may be due to patients seeking more comprehensive procedures to address more significant signs of aging.

Overall, while there is an increase in demand for cosmetic treatments and procedures across different age groups, it seems that patients are primarily seeking subtle enhancements and preventive measures to maintain a youthful appearance.

Is the new beauty standard the selfie?

While the ‘Zoom Boom’ may not be driving an increase in facial plastic surgery procedures in the US, it appears to be still relevant in other countries around the world. According to Theda Kontis, MD, president of AAFPRS, 79% of members surveyed in 2022 cited the ‘Zoom Effect’ as a significant factor in patients’ desire to seek treatment.

However, Dr. Kontis also points to an unexpected factor contributing to the increase in procedures – the money saved during the pandemic. With fewer opportunities for spending, many people have been able to save money and are now using it to pay for cosmetic procedures.

This unexpected trend may have contributed to the rise in demand for facial plastic surgery procedures and cosmetic treatments seen across different age groups.

Selfie culture is believed to be another driving force behind the increase in certain cosmetic treatments and procedures, as patients aim to improve their selfies and make them even more ‘perfect’. Over three-quarters of facial plastic surgeons reported that looking better in selfies is a growing trend among patients.

This trend has particularly benefited the upper lip lift and blepharoplasty, with at least 73% of AAFPRS members performing the former, and the latter being the second-most requested procedure after rhinoplasty in 2022.

In addition, the fashion and beauty trends of the 1990s and 2000s have influenced the choice of certain aesthetic procedures. The craze for refined and sculpted features, prominent cheekbones, and angular faces has led to an increase in demand for ‘buccal fat removal’, which involves removing or reducing the Bichat’s fat pads in the centre of the cheek.

While 15% of surgeons surveyed reported an increase in this procedure, Dr. Kontis warns that it is definitive and not reversible, and patients should consider the long-term effects before rushing into it to embrace the trends of the moment.

Interestingly, 20% of the surveyed surgeons reported that their patients reference celebrities during consultations, suggesting that celebrity culture also plays a role in the decision-making process of patients seeking cosmetic treatments and procedures.

