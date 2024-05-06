‘In some countries, it’s a crime to burn the flag,’ says Thuli Madonsela on DA election ad

The DA election ad has divided opinions, as some say the burning of the flag is symbolic, while others slam the party.

The burning of the South African flag in the DA’s election advert has caused an uproar on social media. Photo: iStock

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has released its election advert and South Africans have divided opinions about it.

In the election ad, the DA claims the African National Congress (ANC) will lose the majority vote for the first time in 30 years, but will do “anything” to stay in power.

It further tells South Africans about the “disastrous” coalition between the ANC, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the uMkhonto weSizwe party (MK party), as the visuals show the burning of the South African flag.

SA flag burns

The burning of the South African flag is what has caused an uproar on social media.

Among the famous voices is that of former public protector Thuli Madonsela, who said while she understood what the DA sought to communicate to South Africans, it could have used other symbols.

“The burning of our flag is ill advised. Seems to show disrespect and disloyalty to the flag, which to many of us is more than a flag but a symbol of triumph against apartheid. In some countries it’s even a crime to burn the flag,” said Madonsela.

🚨 This election is about survival! Watch the DA's new TV advert. Your vote can stop a corrupt coalition between the ANC, the violent EFF and the Zuma faction.



A strong DA can anchor a new caring government to create more jobs and get things done. Unite to #RescueSA. 🇿🇦#DAtvAd pic.twitter.com/2PiEcp8W2t — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) May 5, 2024

That political party is burning the South African flag in an election advert. Hay’ bandla. — IZWELETHU 😭✊🇿🇦 (@miss_andisa) May 6, 2024

“I fully understand the intention but there could have been other metaphoric symbols to communicate the message. I just can’t help a nagging feeling that the designer of the campaign may be harbouring unconscious rage against our flag and what it symbolises.”

Delivering his speech at the launch of the election advert in Johannesburg on Sunday, DA leader John Steenhuisen explained that the ad “sounds the most urgent warning to our constitutional democracy since 1994, which is why it warrants a proper engagement with all of you”.

“What you will see in this election advert is a symbolic representation of the future that awaits South Africa if people do not vote for the DA.

“It is a warning of what this country’s future will look like under a Doomsday Coalition between the ANC, the EFF, and perhaps also MK and mercenary small parties like the Patriotic Alliance.”

DA election advert ‘symbolic’

The DA leader seems to have anticipated the backlash about the burning of the flag, but still opted to continue with the visuals, explaining that is not what the DA would like to see happen to the flag.

“To be absolutely clear so that there can be no misunderstanding: the visuals you are about to see do not represent what the DA wants to see happening in South Africa.

“They represent what we fear will happen if voters do not come out in their millions on the 29th of May to stop the ANC-EFF Doomsday Coalition dead in its tracks.

“As depicted on-screen, we can stop our flag from burning entirely, and reweave its threads to represent the consolidated dream of a united and prosperous country that we all share.”

The DA’s message about the ANC-EFF coalition was not fearmongering either, explained Steenhuisen.

“A message is only scaremongering when it is untrue,” he said.