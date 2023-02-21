‘Shower makeup’ is the wet-look effect that’s cleaning up on TikTok

ETX Daily Up

Progress is unstoppable, and TikTokers even less so. After ‘crying makeup’ and ‘laminated skin,’ two beauty trends that use water – or sweat – to achieve the ultimate glow, now here’s ‘shower makeup’.

The idea is the same, except that this makeup look aims to recreate how you look in the shower. The trend is all the rage on the Chinese social network, with no less than five million views for the #showermakeup hashtag. This new fad comes from the makeup goddess Huda Kattan, founder of the cosmetics brand Huda Beauty.

A wet-look effect

After embracing beauty looks mimicking sadness, if not tears, then sweaty skin, TikTok users now seem to be fascinated by precisely the wet look you get from being in the shower. Surprising as it may seem, it’s all about ditching the matte complexion – which has been popular for years – and adopting shiny skin, subtly rosy cheeks and slightly puffy lips. All of which might sound like a surprising goal for beauty lovers. Still, the trend has gone viral, and TikTokers are now having a blast sharing their own variations of ‘shower makeup.’

Before getting down to business, it’s important to point out that this makeup trend has nothing to do with the beach or pool looks we’ve known for years. Here, Huda Kattan sets this beauty look apart by focusing on the kind of lighting you get in a shower, much more flattering than natural light, but also on the heat that emanates from a shower and which gives you rosy cheeks and puffy lips, a distinction to keep in mind if you want to successfully nail the trend of the moment.

How to achieve the shower makeup look

To achieve this bold look, which Huda Kattan says is just ‘the sexiest,’ you have to start with a glowy makeup base. The idea is to banish any mattifying product from this new beauty routine. The professional then mixes her foundation with a moisturiser for a light and fresh look, and focuses on concealer, which should be lighter than her skin tone, with an emphasis on the forehead and chin. Then comes contouring, with more product under the cheekbones and on the jawline to capture the effect of bathroom lighting and the famous warmth of the shower, all followed by a glossy highlighter to achieve a wet look.

All that’s left to do is apply mascara, lipliner, lip gloss and to give hair a matching wet look. And that’s it. Just be careful not to get caught up in the game and leave home in a bathrobe…

