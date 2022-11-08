Crying makeup: The latest beauty trend taking over social media

ETX Daily Up

After promoting the concept of “sadfishing,” which involves sharing one’s sadness on social networks, Gen Z is continuing in the same vein with “crying makeup,” the most out-there makeup trend of the moment.

The idea is to craft a melancholic, sad, even totally depressed beauty look, to make you look as unhappy as possible. Here, for the first time, mascara can run, eyelashes can clump, your skin can be shiny, and your lips can look puffy, going against everything makeup artists have been teaching us for years.

The most desirable look of the moment

Who knew? The most desirable look of the moment is one of despair. After winning over world-famous models and influencers like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, now makeup artists themselves are casting aside their own golden rules by sharing tips and tricks for looking forlorn. Reddened eyes, a damp face, puffy lips, and teary eyes are at the core of this new trend that seems to be gaining more and more followers on TikTok every day. The hashtag #cryingmakeup has already scored about six million views on the Chinese social network, while its counterpart #crymakeup already counts more than a million.

Step-by-step guide to achieve the perfect crying-makeup look

The video from makeup artist Zoe Kim Kenealy, viewed nearly four million times, is probably the most convincing to date. The young woman reveals, step by step, how to achieve a perfect “crying makeup” look. And everything seems to revolve around the shades chosen to highlight certain areas of the face. The makeup artist uses a duo of blushes, not only on her cheekbones, but also around her eyes and on the tip of her nose. The idea, remember, is to give the impression that you’ve been crying your heart out. Then, simply add a wet look using a shimmer-effect liquid eyeshadow on the eyes, the cheekbones, and under the nose. And there you have it! Sadness nailed.

Looking sad is the ultimate trend of the moment on social networks. An idea that may seem strange in times that are already quite gloomy for many, but which is undoubtedly the expression of a desire to accentuate and express the ambient melancholy of a whole generation. In fashion, it takes the form of a certain nostalgia for an era that members of Gen Z have not – or hardly – even known: the 1990s and 2000s. We can only hope that the phenomenon doesn’t last forever, and that smiles will soon be back in vogue for today’s young people.