Who is Tyla? SA artist rubs shoulders with Kim K at Dolce and Gabbana show 

All eyes are on South African musician Tyla Seethal after the artist was pictured beside Kim Kardashian at a recent Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan.

Kim shared the photo in a series of snaps called a “photo dump” after she appeared at the show in a jewelled red vintage dress by the designer.

According to People Magazine, Kim had the dress deconstructed into skintight a two-piece ensemble.

Dolce & Gabbana recently tapped Kim to star in their Spring 2023 ad campaign featuring the reality star and business mogul in sultry looks curated by her for a collection with the fashion house.

Tyla sits front row next to Kim

SA musician Tyla, 21, is currently in Europe opening for Chris Brown on his Under The Influence Tour and she took some time out to attend Milan Fashion Week.

According to Sony Music, the Milan-based Fashion heritage brand presented its Spring/Summer 2023 show which was described as “a stunning affair that left attendees in awe of the brand’s innovative and unique approach to fashion”.

“The runway show featured over 75 stunning looks, each one more impressive than the last. But it wasn’t just the fashion that impressed the audience, it was also the star-studded guest list that included some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.”

In a statement issued on behalf of Epic Records, Sony also confirmed that it was Tyla’s “first-ever fashion debut”.

Organisers of the fashion show seated the South African rising pop star front row next to global icons Kim Kardashian and J Balvin.

She also got to wear a vintage archived D&G look from the early 90s.

South African musician Tyla Seethal at the S/S2023 Dolce & Gabbana show in Milan | Pictures: Supplied

After the show, she got to attend a star-studded exclusive dinner outside the iconic Duomo di Milano, where she mingled with Kim Kardashian, J Balvin, Ashley Graham, June Ambrose and other A-list attendees, including top International Editors in Chief, notable stylists, and market editors.

Tyla also snagged the opportunity of a lifetime as she got to perform at the D&G after-party, outfitted in a stunning bustier from Kim Kardashian’s D&G Spring Ready-to-Wear collaboration collection.

Who is Tyla?

The Johannesburg native is of Indian, Zulu, Mauritian and Irish descent and she released debut singles Getting Late featuring Kooldrink and To Last in 2020. According to Sony, she never anticipated that Getting Late would permeate beyond South Africa, much less reach the US.

SA musician Tyla Seethal performing at the Dolce and Gabbana S/S 2023 fashion show after party | Picture: Supplied

She says she realised something was happening when people all over the world were making TikTok videos to her song which reportedly led to her getting millions of streams.

“Tyla’s emotionally rich music began when she was just 12, penning songs in her diary, which led to opportunities for her to write and sing more often as a high schooler. Ever since, she’s been guided by her intuition, which has her primed to build out her fan base and maximise her reach.”

In 2021, she inked a global deal with Epic Records after racking up nearly 2 million views independently and receiving glowing early praise from publications like i-D and PAPER Magazine.

“Tyla’s music pushes boundaries. Infused with her vibrant personality, her songs offer an innovative take on pop and R&B, shimmering with the euphoria of South African Amapiano, and an otherworldly approach to production that makes every track feel like something totally new,” said Sony in a statement.

Her plans for the year ahead include performing and crafting her debut studio album.

READ NEXT: Pharrell Williams named Louis Vuitton menswear head designer