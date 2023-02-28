Three Proteas women crack ICC T20 World Cup dream team

Sports Reporter

Three Proteas players have been included in the International Cricket Council’s “Most Valuable Team of the Tournament” following the Women’s T20 World Cup that was held in South Africa recently.

Australia won the tournament after beating South Africa by 19 runs in the final in Cape Town on Sunday.

There are four Australians in the team.

Brits, Wolvaardt, Ismail

The South Africans who cracked the nod are openers Laura Wolvaardt, who was the competition’s leading run-scorer, and Tazmin Brits, as well as fast bowler Shabnim Ismail.

The ICC panel said Brits, who scored 186 runs at an average of 37.20, “proved to be a revelation, jump-starting the hosts’ batting efforts with a number of fine knocks.”

Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits. Picture: Jan Kruger-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

And of Wolvaardt, they said: “When the stakes were raised, South Africa’s star with the bat turned up, making three consecutive fifties.”

After scores of 18, 13 and 19 early on she finished the tournament with a flourish, scoring 66 not out against Bangladesh, 53 against England and 61 against Australia.

Ismail, who became the tournament’s leading wicket-taker during the 2023 competition, took eight wickets at 16.12.

“In front of home fans, Ismail did not disappoint,” said the ICC. “Not only did the speedster claim eight wickets, she was one of the few bowlers to finish with an economy under a run a ball (5.86).

Team of the tournament

Tazmin Brits (SA), Alyssa Healy (Aus), Laura Wolvaardt (SA), Nat Sciver-Brunt (Eng, capt), Ash Gardner (Aus), Richa Ghosh (Ind), Sophie Ecclestone (Eng), Shabnim Ismail (SA), Karishma Ramharack (WI), Darcie Brown (Aus), Megan Schutt (Aus). 12th player: Orla Prendergast (Ire)