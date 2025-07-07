Video: What you missed at the Durban July — Ezokhetho’s chicken-feet chic, luxury cars and Mzansi celebs

As the horses thundered down the track at the Hollywoodbets Durban July, it wasn’t just the race that had hearts racing; it was the fashion.

This year, Johannesburg-based label Ezokhetho, helmed by the visionary Mpumi Dhlamini, reminded the country why local fashion deserves a place on the global stage.

Drawing deep inspiration from the golden age of Sophiatown, Ezokhetho’s pieces told stories far beyond fabric.

With bold prints, structured silhouettes, and the now-iconic chicken feet motif, the label turned heads and sparked conversations. “You are your billboard,” says Mpumi. “Your clothing speaks before you do.”

Reimagining Sophiatown

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Victoria Yards, Ezokhetho was born from a desire to honour the spirit of Sophiatown, an era where fashion was a form of protest, and style was a stand.

Dhlamini’s label revives that spirit for a new generation of wearers who see clothes not just as garments but as vessels of meaning.

“The table” is Ezokhetho’s philosophy: a place where everyone is invited to be seen, heard, and styled. It’s fashion with a cause, authentic, confrontational, and unapologetically South African.

This year’s theme, “Marvelling at the Marvels of Mzansi,” dovetails perfectly with Ezokhetho’s ethos.

Mpumi’s tips for race-day dressing or any other fashion-focused event are not just about standing out, but standing firm in your identity:

Prints as memory: From classic florals to striking geometrics, Ezokhetho’s prints archive lived experiences.

Silhouettes with purpose: Think strong tailoring and deliberate shapes that speak of dignity and presence.

Symbols that spark dialogue: The chicken feet motif, a uniquely local and nostalgic reference, appears on everything from streetwear to formal wear.

Ageless style: “Style has no expiry date,” says Mpumi. Whether worn by a Gen Z trendsetter or a stylish elder, Ezokhetho pieces radiate a timeless edge.

A legacy on the runway

More than just a fashion house, Ezokhetho utilises its runway moments to highlight pressing social issues, such as gender-based violence, poverty, and inequality.

Garments feature handwritten notes, illustrations, and messages that demand attention. “We’re not just here for applause,” says Dhlamini. “We want people to reflect.”

ALSO READ :Abdul Khoza withdraws from celebrity boxing match

The fashion spectacle didn’t stop with Ezokhetho.

OMODA Fashion Show – a high fashion show by the renowned South African fashion house Khosi Nkosi which will showcase their interpretation of ‘Marvels of Mzansi.

The OMODA Royalty Marquee emerged as a pinnacle of glamour and innovation. DJ Zinhle electrified the crowd with a powerful return to her KZN roots, while the Marvels of Mzansi theme was brought to life with stunning execution.

LootLove. Picture: Supplied

A custom-built runway wrapped around the debut of the OMODA C7, which was dressed in a regal Khosi Nkosi wrap.

The new OMODA wrapped. Picture: Supplied.

The fashion show was a triumph of high fashion and cultural reverence, featuring bold African design with a modern edge.

Fashion show. Picture: Supplied

Famous faces like Boity, LootLove, Kwesta, and Yolanda Vilakazi turned the marquee into a stylish sanctuary of local excellence, living embodiments of Mzansi’s magic.

Wear the story

For Mpumi Dhlamini, fashion is not just about the fit or the flair; it’s about the feeling. “Dress up, yes. But ask yourself, what story are you telling?” Mpumi asks.