World Menopause Day: Five menopause beauty myths busted

Due to menopause having different effects on women, the beauty industry has taken advantage of these changes.

Women’s skin loses about 30% of its collagen during the first five years of “the change” and the beauty industry bombards menopausal women with a collection of skincare solutions to fight the signs of ageing.

This has seen a hike in the production of anti-aging creams, amongst other products; and studies show that the global anti-aging market size was valued at US$ 60.42 billion in 2021.

According to CEO and founder of luxury nutricosmetic brand, My Beauty Luv, Toni Carroll, the skin loses firmness and begins to sag as collagen levels decrease, while wrinkles and fine lines start to form and hair becomes more brittle.

“It’s no surprise then that the beauty industry bombards menopausal women with an array of skincare solutions to fight the signs of ageing. While some products do have their merits, there are those which merely perpetuate the myths that have come about due to menopause symptoms not being spoken about,” she said.

Shedding light on World Menopause Day, Carroll says unless women have an understanding of how menopause leads to skin changes, they will keep falling for empty promises.

Celebrated annually on 18 October, WMD raises awareness about menopause and support options available for improving health and wellbeing.

Here are five myths and solutions:

Myth 1: Menopause affects everyone’s skin the same way

According to Carroll, women don’t have the same experiences during menopause. However, the most common complaint is dry skin, with some struggling with oily skin that can lead to teenage-like acne.

Though she cites putting collagen back into the body using supplements, especially fish collagen which has been proven to improve the skin’s moisture retention, provide increased suppleness and prevent deep wrinkle formation.

Throughout the years, social media has seen public figures such as Khloe Kardashian and the likes promoting the use of collagen supplements to help improve the skin.

Myth 2: The right shampoo can fix menopausal hair loss

Though, according to reports, menopausal hair loss occurs in more than 40% of cases due to changing hormone levels, however, most shampoos aren’t formulated to revive your hair follicles or to regrow your hair

Carroll instructs women to see a dermatologist who can advise on the best course of action.

Myth 3: There’s nothing I can do about pigmentation

Treating pigmentation includes consistent sun protection, using topical serums with a high concentration of vitamin C and ingesting supplements that contain ingredients such as Sakura Flower Extract which has been scientifically shown to reduce pigmentation and lighten skin tone.

Myth 4: Menopausal sleep problems have nothing to do with skin

On average, around 12% of women experience sleep complaints but as they enter their late 40s and early 50s, that number increases dramatically to 40%, according to Carroll.

The decrease in collagen is also caused by sleep deprivation, so a good night’s sleep is also essential for brain function and chemistry.

Myth 5: Menopausal skincare products are only useful for menopausal skin

Since women’s collagen levels decline by 1% every year from the time they are in their 20s, Carroll advises the younger generation to attain their collagen levels by using collagen supplements.

*Compiled by Lethabo Malatsi

