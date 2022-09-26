Daily Hack: Five wedding planning hacks to save money and time

Citizen Reporter

It is wedding season, and while some people are receiving endless invitations, if you are on the other end of the stick, busy planning your own big day, these tips will help make the planning easier.

Wedding planning is known to be a stressful process, from deciding which wedding dress and suits to wear, to cakes, décor, food and more – can be a nightmare.

This is more taxing if you are planning your wedding yourself. However, with a can-do attitude and these useful hacks, some provided by Gumtree South Africa, you can make your wedding the best day ever.

Five wedding planning hacks to save money and time

Create a to-do list

Having the wedding of your dreams doesn’t have to break your budget. Become a to-do list planner because people often become overwhelmed if they don’t see what has been done and hasn’t been done.

Create a spreadsheet you can access across all your devices.

Jot down any creative inspiration you see in your day-to-day. Such as a venue, bridesmaid and groomsmen details, food, and entertainment – write everything down.

Picture: iStock

Wedding planner spreadsheets can also be accessed online, including apps such as Wedding Planning by MyWed.

Go digital

To save costs, printing invites can be a pricey exercise and while they do look great and are a fantastic personal touch, why not go digital?

Most people will throw away your invites anyway.

Wedding sites such as Etsy, Greenvelope and Minted have good wedding invitation templates.

Thrifting

Thrifting has become quite fashionable over the last couple of years. Once considered a no-no for some, shopping for second-hand goods has become quite lucrative.

If you want to avoid shopping at retail stores, check second-hand wedding shops like Gumtree, Sell My Wedding Dress and Forsale.

Picture: iStock

Some suits and wedding dress shops do offer second-hand options, so remember to ask.

Become a DIY Master

Use multiple platforms such as TikTok, YouTube and Instagram to find hacks and tricks to make your wedding planning easier.

TikTok user Hannah Townsend shared that on her wedding day, each groomsman was given a job to take specific photos.

Townsend said they used disposable cameras, and she labelled them to remind the groomsmen which pictures to take.

This could save you thousands on booking a photographer.

Watch below:

Have a helping hand

Ask friends and family to help delegate certain tasks such as setting up the venue, catering and seat arrangements.

*Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele